The Chicago Bulls are waiving center Adama Sanogo after learning that he will be sidelined with an injury for four weeks. Sanogo is in his second season with the Bulls after finishing up his college career at UConn in 2023. Sanogo won a national championship in his final season with the Huskies. Unfortunately, he was never able to find a role with this Bulls team, and this injury is now an unfortunate setback that he will have to deal with.

“Chicago Bulls are waiving Adama Sanogo who is on a two-way contract after discovering he’ll be sidelined for approximately four weeks with a knee injury, league sources inform me,” Chris Haynes said in a post.

Adama Sanogo has not seen a lot of playing time since joining the Bulls, so this won't have a big impact on the team. Last season, Sanogo appeared in nine games and he averaged 7.3 minutes per game. He shot just under 52% on the season and averaged 4.0 points per game and rebounds per game.

Sanogo appeared in just four games this season before going down with the injury. He averaged 5.3 MPG, 2.0 PPG and 1.5 RPG while shooting 57.1% from the field.

Before coming to the Bulls, Sanogo had a very successful career with the UConn basketball team. As a freshman, Sanogo made a solid impact as he averaged over seven PPG. He took a major leap in his sophomore season as he averaged 14.8 PPG, and he continued to get better in 2023 as he averaged 17.2 PPG, helping UConn secure the national championship. That team was loaded with talent, and Sanogo was one of the best players on the team and a big reason why they were able to go on the run that they went on.

Unfortunately for Sanogo, his stint with the Bulls ends here. It's going to be interesting to see what he does once he gets past this injury as he is still young and has a lot of potential. However, his playing style doesn't translate super well from college to the pros, and that could make things challenging for him.

The All-Star break is almost over for the Bulls, who currently hold the last spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Bulls are 22-33 on the year with less than two months to go, and they will return to action on Thursday night on the road against the New York Knicks. They will play the rest of the season without Adama Sanogo.