CHICAGO – The Chicago Bulls are finishing up their final game before the All-Star break as they are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Pistons made easy work of the Bulls on Tuesday night in Chicago as they won the game by 40 points, but Wednesday night's contest has been more competitive. Regardless of the outcome, however, the Bulls have a lot to address during the All-Star break.

The Bulls are currently in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, holding onto the final play-in tournament spot. However, they have lost seven of their last 10 games, and they are on the verge of losing another as the Pistons are up big in the fourth quarter. If the Bulls are going to stay in the play-in race, something has to change over the All-Star break. Head coach Billy Donovan laid out how he will address the time off.

“Generally, what I try to do is give the assistant coaches projects during this time – specifically different things to take a look at,” Billy Donovan said to the media ahead of Wednesday's Bulls-Pistons game. “We'll have somebody at least take a deeper dive on the analytical piece about how we're trying to play identity wise. We'll look at combinations of lineups. Certainly, we'll have a few games under our belt with Kevin [Huerter] and Tre [Jones] and Zach [Collins]. Just try to take a deep dive, and you try to break it up where you're not putting that all on one person, but it's divvied up between the staff, and then I'll connect with those guys. We'll come back and meet as a group within plenty of time before we see the team to talk about some of those things.”

The good news for Bulls fans is that if the losing continues, the team should realize that a postseason push isn't going to happen, and that might force them into tank mode. If Bulls fans had it their way, they would likely choose that outcome.