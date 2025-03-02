Coby White had a strong showing in the first half of the Chicago Bulls' contest against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

In 18 minutes of action throughout the first half, White finished with 20 points and three rebounds. He shot 8-of-10 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the arc. This also includes a stretch where he drained three consecutive 3-pointers to reach the 20-point mark. Chicago led 67-66 at halftime.

His performance drew plenty of reactions from fans. Here are some of their comments.

“The day I bet against Coby White..he wants to have a day..smh,” former NFL star Dez Bryant said.

“Coby White is cooking. 11 points in Q1…what a performance so far,” one fan said.

“Coby white ain’t messing around,” another remarked.

“On pace for FOURTY tonight ‼️COBY WHITE IS UNCONSCIOUS,” one exclaimed.

“Coby White (Subzero) is on FIRE! 🥶🔥,” a fan stated.

What's next for Coby White, Bulls

Throughout a difficult 2024-25 season, Coby White has been a shining star for the Chicago Bulls.

This season, White is averaging 18.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game after 53 appearances. He is shooting 42.8% from the field, including 36.5% from downtown.

White has scored 20 or more points 25 times and counting, being reliable as one of the Bulls' best scorers. Over the last 13 games, he is putting up 17.9 points, 4.5 assists and three rebounds on 40.1% shooting overall.

Chicago currently has a 24-36 record on the season, holding the 10th spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the Atlanta Hawks and 4.5 games behind the Orlando Magic.

Following the game against the Pacers, the Bulls will prepare for their next matchup. They host the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 4 at 8 p.m. ET.