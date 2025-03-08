The Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night. Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic are on the injury report; both players are doubtful. Ball is dealing with a right wrist sprain, while Vucevic has a right calf strain after going for 16 points and 11 rebounds in a 121-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on February 22, the last time he played. Here's everything we know about Lonzo Ball's injury and playing status vs. the Heat.

Lonzo Ball injury status vs. Heat

Given that Lonzo Ball is listed as doubtful on the injury report, the assumption is that he won't be suiting up against the Heat. Ball and Vucevic are fixtures on the injury report these days, which points to another missed game for the two due to their doubtful statuses. Neither player has played a game in March.

Against the Philadelphia 76ers, Ball suffered a head injury after playing eight minutes in a 142-110 win on February 24. Then, he finished with 15 and 14 points in a 122-117 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers and a 125-115 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors.

The Bulls enter Saturday's matchup having won only two of their last five games, including Friday's 125-123 victory against the Orlando Magic. At the same time, the Heat are coming off a 106-104 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Heat surrendered their third loss in four tries.

Before Bull center Nikola Vucevic's calf injury, he averaged 14.8 points on 44% shooting, including 34.3% from deep, 9.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in February. It wasn't the same production he's averaged throughout the season: 19.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. However, his most recent setback has forced him to miss six consecutive games.

Ball's averages spiked last month when he posted 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. Compared to his season numbers — 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists — he was trending in the right direction. Ball has missed three consecutive games.

Still, the answer to whether Lonzo Ball will play against the Heat tonight is not likely.

Bulls injury report

Lonzo Ball — Doubtful (right wrist; sprain)

Ayo Dosunmu — OUT (left shoulder; surgery)

Talen Horton-Tucker — Probable (right ankle; sprain)

Nikola Vucevic — Doubtful (right calf; strain)

Coby White — Probable (right toe)

Heat injury report

Bam Adebayo — Available (right calf; contusion)

Alec Burks — Questionable (lower back; pain)

Tyler Herro — Probable (head; cold illness)

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — Probable (right ankle; sprain)

Nikola Jovic — OUT (right hand; broken)

Dru Smith — OUT (left Achilles; surgery)

Kel'el Ware — Probable (left knee; sprain)

Andrew Wiggins — Questionable (right ankle; sprain)