The Bulls are barely clinging to the play-in spot in the East, while the Heat are in prime position to keep improving their standing out East. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Heat prediction and pick.

The Bulls have struggled this season and have lost three of their last five games towards a 25-38 record. With Zach LaVine traded away to the Kings, Nikola Vucevic is the best player on the team. They have a big challenge in this game against the Heat because Miami still has talent and can completely shut down the Bulls at home, so Chicago needs all they can in this matchup.

The Heat have been up and down toward a 29-32 record this year. Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler were the two biggest keys for the Heat, but Bam Adebayo has emerged even more with Jimmy Butler gone, and Andrew Wiggins has emerged and is playing well. Still, thanks to Erik Spoelstra, the Heat are in the mix for the postseason. This would be a statement win to improve their playoff standing.

Here are the Bulls-Heat NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Heat Odds

Chicago Bulls: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +168

Miami Heat: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How To Watch Bulls vs. Heat

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun/Chicago Sports Network

Why the Bulls Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls have one of the more reliable offenses this season. They are ninth in scoring at 116.6 points per game, 16th in field-goal percentage at 46.3%, and 12th in three-point percentage at 36.6%.

Seven different Bulls have averaged over double digits this season. With LaVine traded away, Vucevic is the scoring leader, averaging 19.1 points per game. Coby White is also the best scoring guard on the team and has moved into LaVine's place, averaging 18.9 points per game. The Bulls have been very good regarding ball movement, averaging 28.9 assists per game. Josh Giddey is also the assists leader, averaging 6.7 per game.

Vucevic is the best player on this offense without LaVine. They need to rely on him down low and have a few playmakers outside of him, like White. They should score. However, this defense is tough and won't be easy at home in Miami.

The Heat have been inconsistent and unimpressive on offense this year. They are 25th in scoring at 110.2 points per game, 21st in field goal percentage at 45.8%, and 13th in three-point percentage at 36.1%.

Eight different Heat players average over double digits in scoring, with Tyler Herro being the most consistent scorer on the team, averaging 23.9 points per game. Andrew Wiggins and Adebayo are next up in scoring, averaging 17.8 and 17.5 points per game. Tyler Herro is also the engine that makes the entire Miami offense run and leads the team in assists, averaging 5.7 per game.

Herro, Adebayo, and Wiggins are the best players on the roster now that Butler is no longer on the team. This Miami offense's balance will be the key against a Bulls defense with many issues.

Why the Heat Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Bulls' defense has been one of the worst in the NBA. They are 30th in scoring defense, allowing 120.8 points per game, 22nd in field-goal defense at 47.2%, and third in three-point defense at 34.6%.

The frontcourt has been solid for Chicago up front. Vucevic is a beast for this team down low, leading the team in rebounds at 10.3 per game. Matas Buzelis is the team leader in blocks, averaging 0.9 per game. The perimeter defense has been more inconsistent in comparison. Five players average at least one steal, and Kevin Huerter and Giddey are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.1 per game.

The Heat have taken a step back on offense, especially without Jimmy Butler, but it will still be hard for the Bulls to do much of anything to slow them down on defense because they have been so hard to trust all season.

The Heat's defense has been great this year and is one of the best defenses in the NBA. They are seventh in scoring at 110.6 points per game, 13th in field goal percentage at 46.3%, and 14th in three-point percentage at 35.8%.

This frontcourt has had issues outside of Adebayo. He has been the best player down low, leading the team with 10 rebounds per game. Then, Wiggins is the block leader, averaging one per game. Their perimeter and on-ball defense has been elite in comparison to their frontcourt. Seven players are averaging at least one steal and Adebayo, Davion Mitchell, and Wiggins are tied for the team lead in steals with 1.2 per game.

Despite the frontcourt's weakness, the Heat's biggest strength is their defense. Even without Jimmy Butler, the Heat should find some success in this game against the Bulls and slow their offense down enough.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick

The Bulls have an excellent offense that can cause issues for the Heat, but I trust the Heat more. Miami should shut them down on defense and score enough on offense. The Heat should win and cover at home.

Final Bulls-Heat Prediction & Pick: Miami Heat -5 (-110)