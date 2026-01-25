Kevin Huerter broke the hearts of Boston fans following his game-winning 3-pointer in the Chicago Bulls' game against the Celtics on Saturday night.

Huerter is midway through the eighth season of his NBA career, his second with the Bulls. He stands out as a perimeter threat while showing off a solid playmaking ability off the bench for Chicago.

The veteran shooter came through in the clutch during Chicago's showdown against Boston. In the final seconds of the game, he got the ball at the left corner as he knocked down the game-winning triple to secure the 114-111 win over the Celtics.

KEVIN HUERTER FOR THE WIN 🤯pic.twitter.com/PEc7ntBdbp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

How Kevin Huerter, Bulls played against Celtics

Kevin Huerter continues to be productive with his 3-point shot, being the Bulls' hero on Saturday night after beating the Celtics at home.

Article Continues Below

Both teams traded blows throughout the course of the game. Boston led at halftime before Chicago fired back in the third quarter, resulting in both sides taking the contest down to the wire.

Perimeter shooting and rebounding made the difference in this matchup. The Bulls prevailed in both categories after making 21 3-pointers and securing 44 rebounds. It wasn't the same for the Celtics as they converted 15 triples and grabbed 38 rebounds.

Eight players scored in double-digits for Chicago in the win, including Huerter. He finished with a stat line of 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. He shot 5-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-3 from beyond the arc. Coby White led the team with 22 points and seven assists, Nikola Vucevic came next with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Jalen Smith and Matas Buzelis scored 14 points each.

Chicago improved to a 23-22 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Rolling with four consecutive wins, the Bulls will look forward to their next matchup. They remain at home as they host the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.