An incredible scene unraveled at the United Center on Wednesday night before the Chicago Bulls took on the Miami Heat. Before this season, Lonzo Ball had to miss over two years because of a knee injury that had doctors stumped. He ended up needing a new meniscus, and he was able to get one from a donor. The transplant surgery was successful, and Ball was finally able to return to the court for the Bulls at the beginning of this season. On Wednesday night, Ball met his donor's family.

Lonzo Ball got his new meniscus from Alex Reinhardt, a 20-year-old from South Dakota. Reinhardt tragically committed suicide back in 2023. After his death, his family donated his organs, and Ball received his meniscus. He didn't mince words about how important the transplant was for his career.

“They helped save my basketball life,” Ball said, according to K.C. Johnson.

Wednesday's meet-up with Ball was a bittersweet moment for the Reinhardt family. Angie Reinhardt, Alex's mother, is taking solace in the fact that her son is helping people live a better life.

“It’s been extremely emotional,” she said, according to an article from NBA.com. “So much happiness comes with it, too. All of the people that are donor recipients of Alex’s, we’re just blessed. We’ve had mothers from some people that have said things. Now we get to meet Lonzo. It’s just a blessing to be able to watch people do well with their knees or anything because of Alex. Of course, we wish he was here.”

Ball wasn't able to play against the Heat as he continues to battle a wrist injury, but after missing over two years, he has been able to play this season. There were times when Ball wondered if he would ever be able to play the game that he loves ever again, and because of Alex Reinhardt, his career has been rejuvenated.

“To be able to keep helping people after his death really feels like a blessing to all of us,” Angie Reinhardt said.

Ball ended up spending about five minutes talking with the Reinhardt family. He got to meet Alex's parents and siblings, and he made it clear to the family that Alex really did save his basketball career. Ball's injury was unique and it kept him off the court for much longer than any common issue. He never gave up on returning to the game with the Bulls, and thanks to a little help from Alex Reinhardt, he was able to make a full recovery.