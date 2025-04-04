Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is trending toward a return to action Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, according to K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Ball participated fully in the team’s shootaround and, barring any setbacks, could be cleared to play for the first time in over a month.

Johnson reported that Ball will be on a minutes restriction if active.

Ball last played on Feb. 28 in the Bulls’ 125-115 overtime win against the Toronto Raptors. In that game, he posted 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 4-of-10 from the field across 34 minutes. He has since missed 16 consecutive games.

During Ball’s absence, the Bulls have managed a 10-6 record, keeping themselves in contention for the Play-In Tournament. Chicago enters Friday’s contest at 34-42, currently holding the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference. They sit just half a game behind the Miami Heat (35-42) for the ninth spot, with six games remaining in the regular season.

Bulls wrap up homestand vs. Blazers as Lonzo Ball eyes return ahead of pivotal road trip

The Bulls will close out their two-game homestand Friday night against Portland before heading on a brief two-game road trip. They will visit the Charlotte Hornets (19-57) on Sunday, followed by a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (61-15) on Tuesday. Tip-off against the Trail Blazers is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET at the United Center.

Ball, 27, has appeared in 35 games this season after missing two full years with knee issues. In limited minutes, he has averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 34.4% from three-point range in 22.2 minutes per contest.

Ball’s potential return could provide a timely boost to a Bulls team aiming to solidify their position in the postseason picture. His playmaking, defensive presence, and perimeter shooting add depth to a backcourt that has carried the load in his absence.

The Trail Blazers (34-43), meanwhile, are attempting to close out the season on a high note despite being on the outside of the Western Conference playoff race. While Portland’s postseason outlook remains slim, they have stayed competitive in recent weeks and will look to spoil the Bulls’ momentum.

With the regular season winding down, each game carries increased weight for Chicago. Ball’s return, even in a limited capacity, could help stabilize the rotation and provide a veteran presence in the Bulls’ final playoff push.

The Bulls will confirm Lonzo Ball’s official game status closer to tip-off. If cleared, Friday could mark a key step forward in his long-awaited return to consistent NBA action.