Are we on the doorstep of seeing yet another monumental, blockbuster trade in the NBA? After seeing Luka Doncic traded for Anthony Davis before the trade deadline during the 2024-25 season, no trade should catch anyone off guard anymore.

That is exactly why the NBA world is preparing for the possibility of the Milwaukee Bucks moving on from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, before everyone goes crazy and starts freaking out, let's point out the key facts regarding Giannis and the Bucks.

Throughout the summer, Antetokounmpo has been the main topic of conversation. Will he request a trade from Milwaukee, or will he give general manager Jon Horst and the organization that took a chance on him more chances?

Giannis never requested a trade from the Bucks, and he is committed to the organization to begin the 2025-26 NBA season. He even reminded everyone of this on Wednesday in the immediate aftermath of reports spiraling out of control and suggesting he was on the verge of being traded.

“I’ve said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win, and now I’m here,” Antetokounmpo told reporters in Milwaukee. “I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go, and it’s definitely going to be hard… All the other extra stuff does not matter.

“The moment I step in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in.”

With the 2025-26 season about to begin, Antetokounmpo isn't thinking about a trade or anything other than how to win with the Bucks. However, the two-time MVP and his representation have been piecing together what the rest of his career may look like behind the scenes this summer.

The 30-year-old star wants to win. No matter who he is playing with, whether it's the Bucks or his home country of Greece, Giannis is always expecting excellence from his teammates, and most importantly, himself.

Everyone can recall Giannis going off after the Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in the first round of the 2023 playoffs, as he described how he doesn't view the season as a failure and there are steps to achieving every goal. But the biggest takeaway from this press conference was the growing sense of frustration.

Since this moment, when Antetokounmpo made it very clear his desire is to succeed each and every year with the Bucks, the organization has shuffled through three different acting head coaches and lost in the first round of the playoffs two more times.

The Bucks have not made it out of the first round of the postseason since 2022, and now a sense of urgency surrounds this franchise.

It is clear that Giannis' frustrations have led him to seriously consider his future in Milwaukee, which is why countless rumors have begun spreading like wildfire. Not that any of these rumors are false, but there are always layers to everything in the NBA.

For example, the Bucks did hold exclusive conversations with the New York Knicks about Antetokounmpo this summer, as ESPN reported recently. With this said, just because the Knicks are rumored to be Giannis' “preferred destination” does not mean that is the end-all, be-all.

It also doesn't mean he will be traded.

Other rumors about Giannis being linked to teams in both conferences also exist, as does the notion that he and his agent have discussed what the market for him could look like before February's trade deadline.

So many factors play a role in what Giannis' future in the NBA will ultimately look like, which is why coming to a conclusion right now is foolish. After all, just because his name is being linked to trade conversations doesn't 100 percent mean Antetokounmpo will be traded.

This is the question NBA front offices continue to try and gather more information on, as the trade landscape around the league may very well be frozen until a final decision is made on this front. We are far from this final decision being made, though, and many more rumors will continue to appear between now and the trade deadline in four months.

So… will Giannis be traded in February?

You never know what to expect at the NBA trade deadline. Nobody in a million years thought the Dallas Mavericks would move on from Doncic, let alone trade him to the Los Angeles Lakers, and here we are watching Luka and LeBron James try to win a championship together.

The trade deadline is unpredictable. Stars always become available at unexpected moments, and the trajectory of many organizations is altered during this period.

With the way things are trending in Milwaukee, it's definitely believable that Giannis could request a trade and want to continue his career elsewhere if things aren't going well over the first few months of this season with the Bucks.

Although it's hard to imagine Antetokounmpo quitting on his team in the middle of the year, he will be the player the other 29 teams around the league continue to keep tabs on until the trade deadline passes. In fact, there are other organizations outside of Milwaukee who won't make a single move until they know if Giannis is off the table.

The idea of Antetokounmpo becoming available and the possibility of requesting a trade from the Bucks is good enough for many front offices to hold out on potential moves and save all of their assets to pursue Milwaukee's star.

Should this moment ever come, perhaps the greatest bidding war in NBA history will ensue, with every team offering its best assets to acquire the future Hall of Famer and pursue a championship.

While the question of whether Giannis will ultimately be traded looms large, there is a much greater question at hand:

Which teams could actually pursue Giannis Antetokounmpo before the trade deadline?

The simple answer to this is the other 29 teams around the league. However, it's not that simple, as some teams who have been at the front of the line and named as the top suitors for Antetokounmpo through the years wouldn't be able to make an in-season trade work.

Take the Houston Rockets, for example. After adding Kevin Durant and making other big moves this offseason, Houston finds itself hard-capped at the first apron and can't exceed $195.9 million in total payroll this entire season.

Sure, the Rockets could look to leverage Fred VanVleet and his $25 million cap hit since he suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss all of this year, but where will this team come up with the other $30 million needed to match Giannis' contract?

Even by combining enough contracts together, this would leave the Rockets with several roster spots to fill and no wiggle room before reaching their hard cap. Thus, we can probably write off this being a possibility if Antetokounmpo were to be on the move before the trade deadline… unless the Rockets were to surrender Alperen Sengun, which is a completely different conversation to have.

Much of the same conundrum could be said about the Lakers if they wanted to pursue Giannis before the trade deadline.

Despite having over $100 million in expiring contracts on their payroll, finding a way to match Antetokounmpo's cap figure, remain below their first apron hard cap, and fill out their roster after trading three or four guys is nearly impossible.

Another team that has always been linked to Giannis every single time the word “trade” is mentioned for the Bucks star is the Golden State Warriors. The organization has long dreamed of pairing Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry, and the two have always shared a lot of respect for one another.

Not to mention, owner Joe Lacob has always been enamored by Giannis. Could the Warriors actually pull off their dream of trading for Antetokounmpo?

Well, for starters, Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green will make just under $140 million combined during the 2025-26 season. It would be impossible for the Dubs to add Giannis in the middle of the season without giving up one of these three stars, something the Warriors simply won't do.

The Rockets, Lakers, and Warriors would all be big players for Giannis next offseason in the event of a trade, but figuring out the logistics of a deal for each before the trade deadline is nearly impossible.

We might as well write off the Miami Heat and what they have to offer as well if Bam Adebayo isn't on the table. Even if the Heat were to relinquish Tyler Herro in a Giannis trade, would Pat Riley have enough to barter with?

After all, it's not like Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, and Terry Rozier present much value as players in their 30s who would be joining a team hitting the reset button. The Heat's only other assets are Kel'el Ware, who they weren't willing to trade for Kevin Durant, Nikola Jovic, who just signed a four-year, $62.4 million extension, and Jaime Jaquez Jr.

So, who could actually make a deal for Antetokounmpo to work over the next four months? Look no further than the San Antonio Spurs.

Last season, the Spurs made a big move before the trade deadline by acquiring De'Aaron Fox from the Sacramento Kings.

Despite falling short of their goals and missing the playoffs as a result of multiple injuries, especially with Victor Wembanyama being diagnosed with a blood clot in his shoulder, San Antonio's misfortunes paid off in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Dylan Harper ended up being the second pick of the draft by the Spurs in June, and he joins both Fox and 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle in the backcourt. The Spurs also have other young, intriguing talents like Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, and Carter Bryant.

If the Bucks are to entertain Giannis trade proposals, they will do so knowing that a rebuild is unavoidable. As a result, Horst and his front office would be tasked with compiling as many draft picks and high-potential, youthful talents as possible.

Who the Spurs would need to sacrifice in a deal for Giannis is unknown, but there is no denying that a new trio of Antetokounmpo, Wembanyama, and Fox instantly puts San Antonio in the same championship conversation as the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

More importantly, the Spurs would still be left with impactful talents around their stars even after potentially pulling off a blockbuster trade.

Speaking of the Thunder, some may point to Sam Presti and think that he could make Oklahoma City the team to beat for the next decade by adding Antetokounmpo and leveraging a handful of the many first-round draft picks his organization still owns.

At this time, there are zero indications that Oklahoma City will deviate from Presti's plan that has been set in motion.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren represent the future of the defending champions, and Presti has put his franchise in a perfect spot to navigate the cap aprons over the next several years despite all three stars being awarded max contracts. Never say never, but Oklahoma City really isn't in the conversation for Giannis.

The Spurs are the team that makes the most sense for what Antetokounmpo wants, and he could be the experienced champion to guide Fox and Wembanyama. After all, who wouldn't want to play with Wembanyama since there are many awards and accolades in his future?

Outside of the Spurs, the only other team that could truly go all-in at the trade deadline for Giannis and not severely hinder themselves is the Atlanta Hawks.

Trae Young has been Atlanta's only star for years, and first-time general manager Onsi Saleh has done an incredible job of surrounding his star point guard with winning talent to complement the organization's rising youth this offseason.

With experienced players like Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Luke Kennard helping Young guide youngsters like Jalen Johnson, Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks could realistically be this season's sneaky title contender in the Eastern Conference.

Even though the organization raves about Johnson's potential and his long-term fit, there is no denying that replacing him with Giannis would be an incredible move by the organization. While the Hawks are hard-capped at the first apron, they are not tied down like Houston or Los Angeles financially.

The Hawks could offer a very competitive package for Giannis before the trade deadline, especially since they own plenty of draft capital.

Whether or not a mid-season trade happens revolves around how well Milwaukee is performing and what Antetokounmpo is ultimately thinking. Many more options present themselves to him in the offseason, which is where all of the recent rumors connecting Giannis to the Knicks and other teams recently mentioned come into play.

Next offseason may revolve around Giannis Antetokounmpo

It is much easier to make trades in the offseason than at the trade deadline simply because of financial restraints that exist and teams needing to meet a certain roster size. Those complications don't exactly exist during the summer, which is why many of the league's blockbuster deals happen then.

Not to mention, teams looking to trade a superstar player oftentimes like to make deals around the NBA Draft, where they can acquire multiple draft picks and expedite their rebuild process.

From Giannis' perspective, if he does want to move on from the Bucks and would like to have some control over having a say in his next team, he would need to wait until the offseason.

As already described, teams like the Rockets, Lakers, and Warriors could realistically only figure out their cap situations to add a player like Antetokounmpo during the summer.

Jabari Smith Jr.'s poison pill would be lifted next offseason, and he would be easier for the Rockets to trade after recently signing a five-year, $122 million rookie contract extension.

The Lakers could explore the idea of a sign-and-trade involving Austin Reaves and other assets, plus they could discuss first-round picks in 2030, 2031, 2032, and 2033.

Then there are the Warriors, who would have Green with a $27.6 million player option and Jonathan Kuminga with a $24.3 million team option. Just like the Lakers, Golden State would have a plethora of draft picks to potentially leverage in some capacity in 2028, 2031, 2032, and 2033.

But if Giannis remains on the Bucks' roster through the 2025-26 season and all of these trade rumors follow him into next offseason, the team everyone will still be talking about is the Knicks simply because of the report that they are Antetokounmpo's “preferred destination” right now.

When Shams Charania sent NBA fans on social media into a frenzy on Tuesday with his reporting discussing talks the Bucks and Knicks held, several key details stood out.

Aside from the Knicks clearly being the team Giannis would want to play for outside of Milwaukee, it became clear that the Bucks weren't making their star available, and New York wasn't making any official, legitimate offers to sway them.

The Knicks have long been linked to Giannis. It is no secret that they would love to add him, but Leon Rose and his front office have assembled what they believe to be already the best roster in the East.

While New York doesn't have many draft assets after adding Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges through the years, that doesn't mean these players couldn't be leveraged again for picks to go to Milwaukee in a potential Giannis trade.

Maybe these conversations Rose and Horst had this offseason regarding Antetokounmpo were simply the Knicks setting themselves up for the 2026 offseason, knowing that the Bucks won't rush anything regarding Giannis.

Next summer, New York will have more flexibility, but more importantly, they will have clarity on whether their current roster is good enough to win or compete for a championship.

If the Bucks want to maximize their return for Antetokounmpo, then the Knicks aren't the team for them to make a deal with. However, New York can get other teams involved to try and get the Bucks what they would need in a Giannis trade. That can't happen until next offseason.

Towns and Bridges are two excellent players in the primes of their respective careers that numerous playoff-contending teams around the league would have obvious interest in. As a result, there is a path to the Knicks creating the flexibility needed and regathering assets they traded away to strike a deal for Antetokounmpo in 2026.

Outside of the Knicks and the other teams mentioned as top-tier offseason options for Antetokounmpo to consider should he request a trade next offseason, one team that always seems to loom in the shadows is the Toronto Raptors.

Although Masai Ujiri, who has a very strong relationship with Antetokounmpo, is no longer with the organization, Toronto is certainly on the rise with growing, young talents on their roster. Scottie Barnes headlines this group, consisting of Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Gradey Dick, Jakob Poeltl, and others.

The Raptors are primed for immediate growth during the 2025-26 season after adding Brandon Ingram at the trade deadline this past year, and how they perform will set the stage for how Toronto and new general manager Bobby Webster can make a pitch to high-level talents in free agency and on the trade block.

Should the Raptors get to the playoffs in a wide-open Eastern Conference and prove they are one piece away from being on the same level as teams like the Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Boston Celtics (at full strength), would Giannis seriously consider going north?

This is certainly an avenue to keep in the back of your mind when thinking about Antetokounmpo trade scenarios past this season.

There is a much greater chance of Giannis asking out after the 2025-26 season than in the middle of the year. He isn't the type of player to quit on his team, and the superstar has made it clear he wants to win with Milwaukee. If that can't happen, he will seriously rethink his future, but for now, he's bought into what Horst and the Bucks sold him.

Other than the Hawks and Spurs, who can go all-out at the trade deadline for Giannis, virtually every other team in the league could offer their best next offseason.

Should we completely write off the Bucks?

The Bucks don't have a clear plan yet for what their future holds with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not even Giannis knows what's in store for his immediate future other than beginning this season with the Bucks and giving it his all.

However, Giannis is already hinting at a possible change with his recent comments on Wednesday.

“I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me. Now, if in six, seven months I change my mind, I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in.”

This is not a coincidence.

Antetokounmpo did not randomly think of six or seven months when giving this statement, one that reads and sounds like a direct warning to the Bucks in a way.

Everyone around the NBA knows Giannis and his management have been evaluating options this offseason. They also understand he wants to be in a winning situation with a team that can contend for a championship.

Horst and the Bucks' front office are now on the clock to figure out what moves they can make to better their future outlook, as well as keep Giannis happy. That is why we can't rule out Antetokounmpo remaining with his organization, especially since Horst has always gone out to make championship-level moves.

In 2020, Milwaukee acquired Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and went on to win the 2021 NBA Finals. In 2023, the Bucks traded for multi-time All-Star Damian Lillard, and they won the NBA Cup last season. This offseason, Horst made another big move by adding Myles Turner.

Horst and the Bucks' front office are not afraid to pull the trigger on big moves to get Giannis the help he needs to contend for a championship, which is why we shouldn't expect them to sit back and watch Antetokounmpo request a trade.

Milwaukee still has options given their limited draft capital and financial flexibility, which is why this six-to-seven-month timeframe Giannis alluded to is a signal that Horst really has four months between now and the trade deadline to solve the problem.

Whether or not the Bucks can make another move to please Giannis and put themselves back in the Eastern Conference championship equation is the question at large.

Still, even with all of the noise surrounding Giannis trade rumors and some suggesting his time in Milwaukee is expiring, we shouldn't count out the Bucks settling everything and keeping their superstar around for the foreseeable future.