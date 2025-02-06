We are now just hours away from the NBA trade deadline, and teams across the league are running out of time to get their trades in. The Chicago Bulls and the Golden State Warriors are both teams that have been involved with major trades, and there have also been rumors about these two teams getting in on a trade together. The rumors involve Nikola Vucevic leaving the Bulls for Golden State, and the Bulls are hoping to come away with some draft capital.

As time continues to pass, it is becoming more unlikely that this trade will actually happen. Nikola Vucevic was asked about it on Wednesday, and he isn't expecting anything to happen.

“I don’t expect much to happen by tomorrow,” Vucevic said, according to a post from K.C. Johnson.

There is still a chance that something goes down, however. A big issue for the Bulls in their quest to trade Vucevic has reportedly been the high asking price as they are looking for something that includes a first round draft pick. The asking price has been an issue for the Warriors, but teams often lower that asking price right before the deadline. Anything can happen before the deadline.

Most trade rumors surrounding Vucevic have involved him going to the Warriors, but there is also a chance that the Bulls send him elsewhere as there has reportedly been some interest from numerous teams.

“The Chicago Bulls were still holding a high price for big man Nikola Vucevic earlier Wednesday,” a report from SNY said. “They were looking for a package that included a first-round pick that wasn’t heavily protected/a pick that didn’t turn into multiple second-rounders if it didn’t convey. Vucevic had drawn interest from several teams in the days leading up to the deadline.”

We will know Nikola Vucevic's fate in just a few hours as the NBA trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Will he stay put in the Windy City, or will the Bulls send him elsewhere in a trade?