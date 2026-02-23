The Chicago Bulls' losing woes continued as they fell to the New York Knicks 105-99 on Sunday. It is their ninth straight loss, and they are now 24-34. Nevertheless, they did have Isaac Okoro come through as he has been doing lately.

Even in defeat, Okoro finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds. In the process, Okoro equaled his own career featwith his sixth straight 10+ point game, per Joe Cowley of The Chicago Sun-Times. That stretch dates back to Feb. 5 against the Toronto Raptors, when he scored 10 points in a 123-107 loss.

Additionally, Okoro's most recent streak of 10+ points dates back to May of 2021. From 5/7 to 5/16, he scored in double figures. So far, Okoro has played in 48 games and is averaging 9.1 points per game. Matas Buzelis led the way with 15 points for Chicago. Jalen Smith matched Okoro with 12 points. Guerschon Yabusele came away with 11 points, and Patrick Williams finished with 10 points.

Article Continues Below

On Saturday, he finished with 15 points in a 126-110 loss to the Detroit Pistons. Prior to that, Okoro scored 16 points in a 110-101 loss to the Raptors, in what was the Bulls' first game back from the All-Star break.

In 2025, the Bulls acquired Okoro from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lonzo Ball. A big reason Okoro was brought on was to bolster the Chicago defense, as he is known for his scrappiness and disruptive presence in the passing lanes.

The loss marks the first time in seven years that the Bulls have lost nine straight games. On Tuesday, they will play at home against the Charlotte Hornets.