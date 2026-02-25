On the same day that the Chicago Bulls welcomed back Coby White, they lost again. Before a home crowd, the Bulls lost their 1oth game in a row to the Charlotte Hornets by 32 points, 131-99.

As a result, the Bulls have become the only winless team in the NBA, per ESPN Insights. Additionally, Chicago has now lost seven straight home games. The Bulls now stand at 24-35.

This marks the longest losing streak in franchise history in seven years. Matas Buzelis came through with a career high of 32 points, as well as hitting six 3-pointers. Plus, he led the Bulls with six rebounds. Patrick Williams and Guerschon Yabusele matched each other with 11 points. Meanwhile, Collin Sexton, playing against his former team, scored 10 points.

Article Continues Below

Josh Giddey finished with eight points of his own as he is coming back from a recent hamstring injury. Isaac Okoro demonstrated his consistency by scoring 7 points. Rob Dillingham led the team with five assists. White, in his return to Chicago finished the game with 10 points. During the first quarter, the Bulls played a video tribute to White celebrating his time in Chicago.

On Thursday, the Bulls will face off against the Portland Trail Blazers to close out February. If they had lost, they would have gone an entire month without winning a game. The last time Chicago won a game was on January 31 against the Miami Heat, 125-118. It was one of the last games in which White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Kevin Huerter were there before being traded.

On Sunday, Chicago will remain at home and will begin March playing against the Milwaukee Bucks.