The Chicago Bulls lost their 10th straight game on Tuesday to the Charlotte Hornets 131-99. They still have not won a single game this month.

Nevertheless, Matas Buzelis came through with a season-high 32 points. However, to hear him tell it, that doesn't matter as much as winning games, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network.

“I want to win games,” Buzelis said. I’m working every day to try to win. And so is everybody else.” Additionally, Buzelis came away with a team-high six rebounds as well as six 3-pointers.

As a result, the Bulls are now 24-35. On Thursday, they will close out the month with a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers. On Tuesday, Buzelis and company welcomed back his former teammate Coby White in his first game back in Chicago since being traded. White finished the game with 10 points.

Buzelis is averaging 15.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Recently, Buzelis has been coming to grips with an entirely new dynamic following the Trade Deadline. He saw his former teammates, White, Ayo Dosunmu, Nikola Vucevic, and Kevin Huerter go to other competitors. Thus, leaving Buzelis, Josh Giddey, and Jalen Smith among the remaining core Chicago players.

Also, he is being entrusted with carrying more of the Bulls' offense, especially since they are still adjusting. Buzelis is in his second season with Chicago. He recently competed in the NBA Rising Stars Game during the All-Star Weekend. Plus, he has gone viral this season for his explosive dunks.

However, that doesn't compensate for winning games.