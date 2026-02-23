The Chicago Bulls are looking to break their eight-game losing streak against the New York Knicks on Sunday. However, they will be without guard Anfernee Simones due to a wrist injury sustained on Saturday against the Detroit Pistons.

Prior to the game, head coach Billy Donovan provided context as to what lies ahead for Simons this week, per Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. Donovan said that Simons will undergo imaging on Monday. Additionally, he will meet with a team of professionals to get a full assessment of the severity of his injury.

“Just want to find out what’s going on,” Donovan said. “Maybe it’s just a sprain, that’s it, or maybe it's more. He’s going to see a hand specialist”.

Simons came to the Bulls as part of the trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics. He is currently averaging 15.2 points per game over the course of six games with Chicago. Before, Simons averaged 14.2 points per game in 49 games with the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Chicago is 24-33 on the season and has not won a game in February. On Saturday, they lost to the Pistons 126-110. In total, Simons played 13 minutes and scored four points before being taken out in the third quarter.

Simons' best game with the Bulls came on Feb.9 against the Brooklyn Nets. He scored 23 points, shot 10-f0r-17 from the field, and dished out seven assists.

On Tuesday, the Bulls will remain at home as they take on the Charlotte Hornets. Then, they will close out February on Thursday with a home game against the Portland Trail Blazers.