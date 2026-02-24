Things are looking bleak for the Chicago Bulls. They are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak and have some key players injured. One of whom is Anfernee Simons, who is out with a wrist injury.

On Tuesday, the Bulls announced a change in Simons' status for the game against the Charlotte Hornets, per K.C. Johnson of The Chicago Sports Network. Though Simons will not be playing, he has a left wrist contusion, rather than a sprain.

Simons injured his wrist on Saturday during the game against the Detroit Pistons. He played 14 minutes and scored four points.

Meanwhile, Jalen Smith was listed as “questionable” with a left calf strain. Smith was taken out of the third quarter on Sunday against the New York Knicks.

Simons is averaging 15.2 points and 2.8 rebounds over the course of six games played with Chicago. He arrived in Chicago as part of a trade that sent Nikola Vucevic to the Boston Celtics. Before that trade, Simons had played in 49 games with Boston and averaged 14.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 24-34 and haven't won a game this month. After Tuesday, Chicago will remain at home and close out the month against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday.

On Sunday, the Bulls will kick off March against the Milwaukee Bucks at home.

In addition, Jaden Ivey is out with right knee soreness. Furthermore, Zach Collins is out for the year after undergoing toe surgery.

The Bulls are once again dealing with a hobbled, depleted roster in the second half of the season.