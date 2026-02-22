The Chicago Bulls have found wins hard to come by this season and are currently languishing at 12th in the easier Eastern Conference with a 24-31 record. The Bulls showed signs of life before the trade deadline this time around, parting ways with the likes of Nikola Vucevic, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White to build around younger players, also acquiring significant draft capital.

And if rumors are to be believed, this will also be followed by considerable activity in the summer, with insider Jake Fischer claiming that they will have significant spending power alongside a chosen few teams in the NBA.

“The Clippers, Lakers, Nets and Bulls, however, all project to be in position to spend some major money. Sources say Chicago has already sent some signals that it will be looking at wings — restricted free agents included — while the Bulls are also clearly in need of a starting-caliber big man,” he said, per The Stein Line.

Fischer claimed that the Washington Wizards’ moves for Anthony Davis and Trae Young, as well as the Utah Jazz’s move for Jaren Jackson Jr. means that those two teams no longer have the financial means to make big moves in the summer.

Regardless, the moves before the previous deadline saw the Bulls primarily accumulate second-round picks. The situation worsened when medical findings on White’s calf injury reportedly led to the removal of a previously included 2029 second-round pick, shrinking Chicago’s return further.

At the same time, the plan appears simple. The Bulls are looking to build around the likes of Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis, even if they are not yet viewed as stars capable of bringing them back to playoff relevance.

The overall strategy almost encourages the current trajectory, with the Bulls’ recent skid improving their draft lottery chances considerably. After years of hovering around the .500 mark and searching for playoff relevance, there is little doubt that a reset was inevitable.

Whether it leads to success in the coming seasons remains to be seen.