Taj Gibson had touching remarks to share about the memories he experienced with Derrick Rose during their time together as teammates on the Chicago Bulls.

Gibson and Rose were teammates for 14 years, mainly on the Bulls before spending stints together on the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks. They experienced multiple playoff runs, including a run to the East Finals in 2011 when Rose became the youngest player in NBA history to win the MVP Award.

Rose had his jersey retirement ceremony following the conclusion of the Bulls' game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. Gibson was part of the panel of people who had an impact throughout Rose's career, something he was proud to pay tribute towards.

“I was able to spend 14 years of my career with this man. Many many nights, many many foxholes, many many scraps… he was right there with me,” Gibson said.

“I was able to spend 14 years of my career with this man. Many many nights, many many foxholes, many many scraps… he was right there with me.” Taj Gibson with a touching tribute to Derrick Rose 🌹 (via @NBA)

pic.twitter.com/5CGSSutRxw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 25, 2026

How Derrick Rose played throughout Bulls career

Article Continues Below

Derrick Rose had a roller coaster of an NBA career with the injuries he suffered throughout. Despite that, he managed to come out of it with a solid resume to look back on with pride.

Rose represented six teams throughout his 16-year career from 2008 to 2024. The Bulls and Knicks were his longest stints, proving that he was able to adapt to his current conditions as he could no longer play at the MVP level he once had.

Rose became a remarkable sixth man on the Timberwolves, Knicks and Detroit Pistons, earning recognition as a finalist for the award in the early 2020s. The former star guard retired from the game as a three-time All-Star, one-time MVP winner, and 2009 Rookie of the Year.

His career remains with big question marks on if he didn't suffer career-altering injuries. Nonetheless, Rose can feel proud that his jersey is up in the rafters for his hometown team in the Bulls.