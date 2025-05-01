A big theme this NBA offseason is going to be Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis has spent his entire career with the Bucks, but trade rumors are getting louder and louder, especially after Milwaukee's early playoff exit. If the Bucks do plan to trade Giannis, there are going to be a lot of teams going after him. Chicago Bulls fans hope that their team is one of them.

Bulls fans have been waiting a long time for the team to make a big offseason move, and acquiring Giannis Antetokounmpo would maybe even result in the fan base showing some forgiveness for what they have been put through. Unfortunately, Bulls insider K.C. Johnson doesn't see it happening.

“Yeah, it's a long shot,” Johnson said on 670 The Score. “I mean, a lot of things need to happen. I mean, first of all, let's analyze the relationship between Giannis and that franchise and that community, right? I mean, that's a pretty unique situation in the league. Giannis has always professed loyalty to that place. Obviously they can, you know, supersede that loyalty and trade them without his desire or his buy in. I would be surprised if that would happen, but let's start there, that step has not happened yet. If it were to happen, I mean, it's going to be a bidding war. I assume it's not going to be conducted like the Luka Doncic trade and yeah, I mean, I'd like to hear the package you guys came up with for the Bulls, because I'm struggling to find a suitable one.”

Like Johnson said, the Bulls will likely try to get involved in the Giannis sweepstakes if he is going to be traded, but they might not have enough to offer the Bucks.

“I have not spent a lot of time on this, but what I would say is, obviously I've heard some of the chatter, it's going to be a dominant theme to this NBA offseason, undeniably,” Johnson continued. “And look, the whole league descends upon Chicago very shortly for the NBA Draft combine and the draft lottery. I'll be walking around asking people about it, for sure. But, you know, even like yesterday, you guys get those emails from like, the odds makers sites, different sites? So I got one yesterday, I, just for fun, opened it. The bulls were like, 50 to one shots. I mean, it's like, if Vegas says that, I mean, I don't see a pathway for a trade for the Bulls. It's fun to talk about. It's fun to fantasize about. I assume that the Bulls would get involved in that bidding. But I don't see a pathway for a Bulls trade.”

Bulls fans would love to see Giannis come to the Windy City, but they shouldn't be getting their hopes up too high.