At 6-8-1, the Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from playoff contention. However, quarterback Dak Prescott isn't finished with his 2025 season.

Prescott vehemently shut down a question about head coach Brian Schottenheimer benching him for the last two games. Being on the field to close out of the campaign is a hill the quarterback is willing to die on, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“I’d fight him (on it), particularly right now going to this game, getting a chance to play on Christmas Day, first time,” Prescott said. “Also just in the fact of being away from my family. And I’m not trying to be away from my family if I’m not going to get to play this game, and get to do something that I love at a high level, and finish a good individual season, I guess you could say, off strong.”

Prescott went on to express the importance of setting a standard for himself and the team. He also wants to end Dallas' three-game losing streak. Barring injury, there isn't much that would take the quarterback off the field right now.

Despite the Cowboys' struggles, Prescott has been one of the more explosive quarterbacks in the NFL this season. His 4,175 passing yards are the second-most in the league, just four behind Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Furthermore, Prescott has completed 68.5 percent of his passes, throwing 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Cowboys are playing for pride at this stage of the season. But Prescott has plenty of it. Coach Schottenheimer is fighting an uphill battle if he tries to end the quarterback's season early.