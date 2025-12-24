Michigan Wolverines remain in limbo nearly two weeks after the program fired head coach Sherrone Moore, a move that followed yet another controversy surrounding the Michigan football.

With uncertainty hanging over Ann Arbor, fans and insiders alike are anxiously awaiting clarity on who will be tasked with stabilizing one of college football’s most scrutinized programs.

While interim head coach Biff Poggi remains a distant possibility to retain the job full-time, Michigan’s coaching search has shifted quickly, doubled down by the program president Domenico Grasso recently in a statement.

Several early targets have already come off the board, including Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, who recently recommitted to the Sun Devils. As the Wolverines continue working through their shortlist, one familiar name has resurfaced — though not in the way many hoped.

Former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who masterminded the Wolverines’ dominant national championship defense in 2023, was widely viewed as a logical candidate.

However, Minter’s career path has only accelerated since leaving Ann Arbor. After following Jim Harbaugh to the NFL, Minter has spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers, helping guide them to an 11-4 record this season and positioning the team for a deep AFC playoff run.

That NFL success appears to have closed the door on a return to Michigan, at least for now. According to a recent report by FootballScoop, Minter has made his stance clear.

“NFL sources this week told FootballScoop that Minter has privately disclosed he would not accept the Michigan job at this time; his stock is soaring in NFL circles as defensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers,” the report noted.

The reasoning is straightforward — Minter is widely viewed as a future NFL head coach, potentially as soon as this offseason. Given that trajectory, stepping back into college football, especially amid uncertainty, makes little sense.

For Michigan, that means crossing another high-profile name off the list. Attention has now shifted toward other candidates, including Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, though his ties to his alma mater could complicate matters.

With pressure mounting and the offseason clock ticking, Michigan’s next move could come quickly or stretch into another week of waiting as the Wolverines search for stability in a pivotal moment for the program.