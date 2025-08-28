Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic has been a fixture in international basketball for more than a decade. Ahead of EuroBasket 2025, he revealed that he attempted to persuade rookie teammate Matas Buzelis to join Lithuania for the tournament.

Speaking to Lukas Katilius of BasketNews, Vucevic explained that his request came from a belief that Buzelis would benefit from the unique experience of FIBA competition.

“I was trying to convince him to play,” Vucevic said. “I thought it would have been really good for him to get some FIBA basketball experience, to play in EuroBasket, and to practice against all the other players from Lithuania every day. It would have been great for him.”

Vucevic highlighted the differences between international and NBA play as an important developmental step for younger players.

“The NBA and FIBA are very different games, and I think it is especially good for young players to experience both and learn from them,” he said.

Nikola Vucevic sees EuroBasket as missed growth opportunity for Bulls’ Matas Buzelis

For Vucevic, the chance to compete in a medal hunt would have added significant value for Buzelis in his early career.

“I think it would have helped him a lot, and it would also have been valuable just to play in big games,” Vucevic said. “Obviously, Lithuania is going to try to compete for a medal — that is their goal — so for him, it would have been huge. But he decided not to play this summer. Hopefully, he will play in the future.”

“I think he has a very bright future in the NBA and, hopefully, also with the Lithuanian national team. For whatever reason, though, he decided not to play this summer,” Vucevic added.

The veteran noted that Buzelis, who was born in Chicago, approaches the game with a mentality shaped more by his American background.

“Yeah, he is probably a little more American,” Vucevic said. “But he was born and grew up there, so that is normal. He is a good guy — a very good guy.”

Buzelis opts out, Vucevic shines despite Germany overpowering Montenegro

The 20-year-old forward completed his rookie season with the Bulls averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and one assist per game. He shot 45.4% from the field and 36.1% from three while averaging 18.9 minutes across 80 contests. Despite encouragement from his veteran teammate, Buzelis chose not to participate in EuroBasket this summer. Lithuania still opened with a 94-80 win over Great Britain on Wednesday without his presence.

While Buzelis sat out, Vucevic carried Montenegro in their Group A opener against Germany. The 34-year-old center produced a strong performance with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes. He shot 10-for-13 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep, finishing with an efficiency rating of 30.

Despite his individual production, Montenegro fell 106-76 to Germany, led by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder. The loss highlighted the challenge ahead for Vucevic’s national team as they aim to rebound in group play.

For Chicago, Vucevic’s guidance reflects his role as a mentor for the franchise’s young core, with Buzelis expected to play an expanded role in his sophomore season. His push for Buzelis to embrace international competition underscores his belief in the forward’s long-term potential.