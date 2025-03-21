The Chicago Bulls handed the Sacramento Kings a 128-116 loss Thursday night, but the headline didn’t belong to former Bulls stars Zach LaVine or DeMar DeRozan. Instead, it was Kevin Huerter, now with Chicago, who delivered a statement performance against his former team.

Traded from Sacramento to Chicago as part of the February multi-team deal that sent LaVine to the Kings and De’Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, Huerter faced his old team for the first time since the deal. He responded with a season-high 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals, and a block while shooting 10-of-16 from the field and five-of-nine from three.

“100% a revenge game, 100% so it felt good – came out here with a dub,” Huerter told ABC10 Sports following the win.

Kevin Huerter finds closure in standout performance against former team

When asked about the chip on his shoulder, he said, “We won’t get into details… just an old team, obviously getting moved mid-season, getting a good opportunity over here and came back and played well in a game that I wanted to play well.”

Huerter added that the performance offered a sense of closure.

“Yeah, no, that’ll feel good. I mean, this time will most likely change as all teams do in the NBA year-to-year, coaching staffs will change,” he said. “So, this one being against a team that I just came from and having a game like that definitely feels good. Obviously, it’s fresh on the mind, it happened a month ago so I’ll be excited to continue to come back and play here but I don’t think any of them will feel as sweet as this one did tonight.”

Kevin Huerter didn't even try to pretend tonight wasn't about revenge against the Sacramento Kings. 👇 pic.twitter.com/uS7tSFjmB7 — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

While Huerter turned in a standout effort, it was Coby White who led all scorers. The Bulls guard posted 35 points, five assists, and a rebound on the night as Chicago opened its five-game road trip with a statement win.

Bulls outpace DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine as Kings remain stuck in West playoff logjam

On the Kings’ side, DeRozan led Sacramento with 22 points, five assists, three rebounds, and a steal. LaVine struggled in his first matchup against his former team, finishing with eight points, five assists, a rebound, and a steal while shooting 2-for-9 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range.

Sacramento fell to 35-34 with the loss and continues to fight for playoff positioning in the tightly contested Western Conference. The Kings will remain home for the fifth game of their seven-game homestand when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (39-30) on Saturday night.

Chicago improved to 30-40 on the season with the win. The Bulls remain in the Play-In Tournament picture in the East and will next face the Los Angeles Lakers (43-26) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.