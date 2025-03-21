It was no doubt a surprise when Zach LaVine was traded to the Sacramento Kings from the Chicago Bulls before the deadline as now he faced his former team Thursday night. Though the Kings are working to fix their flaws this season, the team would drop the game to the Bulls, 128-116, as LaVine spoke about facing his previous team.

LaVine spoke before the game about how much the city of Chicago meant to him and acknowledged that even though “there was drama,” the time there will be a “special place” in his heart according to NBA.com.

“I loved Chicago,” LaVine was saying after a recent Kings game before the Bulls play in Sacramento Thursday. “As much as there was drama, and I understand how big of a market it is… the status you have as a player with a contract like I had and being the “quote” face or pillar of the franchise when I came, a lot goes with it. But I tried to take that on my shoulders regardless of good or bad. Chicago’s always going to be a special place in my heart, and I hope the fan base, the organization know how much I deeply care for them.

“I grew up there,” LaVine continued. “I became a man there, I raised a family. We weren’t the most successful team in my time, but during those times of tribulations and the ups and downs you really find yourself and find who wants to win for the city and who cares for the team. It’s easy when you are winning; it’s hard when you are losing. But the guys stuck with it, the coaching staff all those times in the gym late, talking with teammates, meeting with coaches; that’s what never leaves you.”

Kings' Zach LaVine on once again playing with DeMar DeRozan

As LaVine has already had some great moments with the Kings, he would finish the game Thursday just with eight points on two for nine shooting from the field, one of six from deep, to go with five assists. One of LaVine's teammates in Sacramento is DeMar DeRozan who was also a teammate in Chicago as he also spoke about the greatness of him adjusting with him in a new location.

“Each of us have to be ourselves,” LaVine said. “There are going to be points in the game where either one of us can take over the offense and the other one needs to space and create, but we’ve said, ‘Be ourselves and do what we do best.’ I think I learned that with obviously playing with him. I don’t have to do anything outside myself. He’s incredible. DeMar’s a Hall of Fame player when it’s all said and done. In the fourth quarter when it slows down, he’s a guy you can give it to and know he’ll get a good shot every time and then vice versa with me; I can also be explosive.”

At any rate, the Kings are 35-34 which put them ninth in the Western Conference before they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.