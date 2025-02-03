There have been trade rumors surrounding Zach LaVine for multiple seasons now, and on Sunday night, the Chicago Bulls finally pulled the trigger. The Bulls sent LaVine to the Sacramento Kings, and part of the deal was that Tre Jones would come to Chicago. The Bulls have Jones now, but there is a chance that they could have him on the move soon.

Tre Jones' time with the Bulls could be short-lived. The Bulls need to open up a couple roster spots, so Jones could be moved to another team.

“The Bulls need to create two roster spots for this trade to be finalized, which is why I'm not going to announce it,” Bulls insider K.C. Johnson said on By The Horns. “I'm told that Chris Duarte and Torrey Craig are the likely candidates to be waived if they cannot be moved first. And I've also been told, and again, this is a fluid situation, so let's not read too much into it, but I'm told, keep your eyes on Tre Jones in the sense that maybe he might be on the move elsewhere.”

Jones is a player that is good enough to be a starter, but he would maybe fit in better with a different team as the Bulls have good guard talent.

“So let's just see where that goes,” Johnson continued. “I mean, I think Tre Jones is a starting level caliber player, but also the Bulls have plenty of guards, and they don't need, and that's not a knock on Tre Jones.”

It's unlikely that the Bulls trade players like Coby White or Josh Giddey, so there is a chance that Tre Jones is one to go.

“I'm just saying they already have committed, I would assume, Coby White, Josh Giddey,” Johnson added. “So let's just see where the Tre Jones situation, where that ends up, and again, they got to create the two roster spots.”

The Bulls finally made a big move ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and there are still a couple more days for more action to go down.