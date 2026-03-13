Out of all the nations competing in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, Italy has stood out. On Saturday, they will take part in the quarterfinals against Puerto Rico.

Furthermore, their fans back home are well-positioned to watch, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. While Italy would play at 8 pm EST, the Americans will be taking over that time slot. Instead, Italy will be playing at 3 pm EST.

As a result, fans in Italy will be able to watch at 9 pm their time. Meanwhile, the Americans will play their quarterfinal matchup against Canada at 8 pm EST.

While Team Italy normally would be playing at 8 p.m. for winning Pool B, No. 2 seed Team USA instead gets the timeslot tonight for FOX TV viewership.

But by playing at 3 p.m. ET Saturday, baseball fans in Italy can watch the game live with the six-hour time difference at 9 p.m. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 13, 2026

Without a doubt, Italy's biggest victory was their 8-6 upset over the Americans. Afterward, they defeated Mexico 8-6, securing a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the process, they helped the Americans secure a spot after a momentary uncertainty following the defeat by Italy.

Italy is looking to win its first World Baseball Classic title.

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They have competed in every single tournament since 2006. Overall, Italy's best finish in the World Baseball Classic was 7th in 2013.

As of late, baseball is gaining traction in Italy. Still, soccer remains the most popular sport in the country. In America, Italian American players such as Joe DiMaggio and Yogi Berra have become larger-than-life icons.

The Italian Baseball League (Serie A) has been around in Italy since 1948.

Among the current players are those of domestic Italian players as well as players of Italian heritage. The native players include Sam Aldegheri, Claudio Scotti, and Gabriel Quattrini.

Meanwhile, the players of Italian heritage include Aaron Nola, Matt Festa, and Kyle Nicholas.