Kansas basketball exited March Madness 2026 in quick fashion off a Dylan Darling buzzer beater. The second round loss to St. John's could very well be the last Jayhawks game ever for Flory Bidunga. He made two decisions Thursday, one involving the NBA Draft.

ESPN college basketball insider Pete Thamel revealed Bidunga's intentions for his future.

“Sources: Kansas sophomore Flory Bidunga intends to declare for the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility. He also intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, as he’s keeping open the option to return to college,” Thamel posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Bidunga isn't bolting from Lawrence just yet. Not necessarily if one or two things happen: He doesn't hire an agent ahead of his draft process, and if he doesn't find his next school.

But the new CBB era featuring the College Basketball Transfer Portal has altered futures. Plus the league's draft process.

Teams now draft players who played for multiple universities. Some franchises, however, opt to nab one-and-done players who leave after their true freshman season. Cooper Flagg exemplifies the latter as he bolted from Duke after one year and landed in Dallas.

Bidunga isn't the most high-profile member of KU, as Darryn Peterson claims that title. Peterson is garnering top five chatter ahead of June's draft. He's involved in a three-horse race for No. 1 along with AJ Dybantsa (BYU) and Cameron Boozer (Duke).

Bidunga improved his points per game to 13.3 as a sophomore. He also grabbed a career-high 9.0 rebounds a night plus swatted 2.6 blocks per game. He could command mid to early second round value if he chooses to stay in the draft waters.