Donovan Mitchell earned strong praise following the Cleveland Cavaliers rout of the Miami Heat. Not for leading the Game 4 sweep on Monday, though. But for a classy gesture toward Kevin Love.

The Heat power forward took the massive 138-83 loss at Miami. But he played with a heavy heart. Love's father Steve passed away prior to the matchup. Love got consoled by former Cavs teammate Tristan Thompson before the game.

Mitchell then proceeded to give Love his condolences during the postgame interview with TNT.

“First of all, I want to give my condolences to Kevin Love and his family. That's my dog. Been a part of a lot of success here in Cleveland. My brother, I love you and just keeping you in our prayers,” Mitchell said.

"First off I want to give my condolences to Kevin Love and his family. That's my dog. My brother I love you. Just keeping you in my prayers."

Mitchell previously hit a playoff record in Game 2 over the Heat. Now he received a flood of praise online for his gesture.

Reactions for Donovan Mitchell's Kevin Love gesture following Cavaliers/Heat

Many fans took to X to hand Mitchell praise for the classy words. Media members also spoke highly of Mitchell.

“Donovan Mitchell with a classy postgame shoutout to Kevin Love. Love’s dad, a former NBA star himself, died last night. What a fantastic gesture from Mitchell,” said Stanford on Sports Illustrated reporter Dylan Grausz after the moment.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment for Mitchell's gesture for Love.

“Classy of Donovan Mitchell to open his post game interview offering his condolences to Kevin Love for his dad,” the fan posted.

Miami Sun-Sentinel reporter Steven C. Svekis was another who liked what he heard.

“REALLLLL classy comments by Donovan Mitchell about Kevin Love. Really cool,” Svekis said on X.

Even a Heat fan loved what Mitchell did for Love.

“Mitchell first words on postgame js about Kevin love after losing his dad… you a good man spida,” the fan said.

“Spida” led the Cavs with 22 points in 25 minutes. His Cavs will move on to the second round. But his words toward Love moved the hearts of many after the Cleveland victory.