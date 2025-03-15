The Cleveland Cavaliers have been nearly unstoppable this season, but their upcoming home showdown against the Orlando Magic presents a unique challenge. With Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley both listed as questionable, the Cavs could be without two of their most important players in a nationally televised game.

Mitchell, who hasn't played since Cleveland’s statement win over the Milwaukee Bucks, is nursing a sore groin. The five-time All-Star has struggled with his shooting in March, hitting just 20% from three, but his presence remains vital as the Cavs prepare for the postseason.

While regaining his rhythm before the playoffs is important, ensuring Mitchell enters the postseason fully healthy takes precedence. With Cleveland comfortably leading the Eastern Conference, there’s little incentive to risk aggravating the injury.

Mobley, on the other hand, is dealing with a right foot contusion, an injury he played through while delivering a dominant performance against Memphis. His 22-point, 11-rebound outing against Jaren Jackson Jr. further strengthened his case for Defensive Player of the Year. If he misses Sunday’s game, the Cavs will feel his absence on both ends of the floor.

Despite these concerns, the Cavs have proven they can win without their stars. Their 16-game winning streak, their second of at least 15 games this season, has solidified them as the league’s best team at 56-10. Even with Mitchell and Mobley missing time, Cleveland’s depth has shined. Players like Isaac Okoro, De’Andre Hunter, Dean Wade, and Ty Jerome have stepped up when needed, ensuring that the team remains a formidable force.

A playoff rematch with history

This isn’t just another game on the schedule—it’s a matchup layered with history. The Cavs and Magic battled in a grueling seven-game series in last year’s first round, with Cleveland ultimately advancing. The Magic haven’t forgotten.

Yet, any hopes of a closer race between these two teams this season have faded. Cleveland has dominated Orlando in their two meetings, winning both in convincing fashion, including a 40-point rout at the Kia Center less than only a few weeks ago.

“I mean, they're better than us,” Magic star Paolo Banchero admitted after Orlando's latest loss to Cleveland. “They were a flat-out better team, so I wouldn't even say we're on that level.”

Cleveland has also been nearly invincible at home, boasting a 30-4 record at Rocket Arena—the same building where the Magic lost all four road games in last year’s playoffs. That bitter memory lingers, adding another layer to Sunday’s matchup.

The Magic's national TV woes

If history is any indication, the national stage might not be kind to Orlando. This will be the third and final regular-season meeting between these teams, and once again, the country will be watching. ESPN and TNT aired the first two matchups; now, ABC takes over for the matinee matchup.

Orlando’s track record in nationally televised games is abysmal—they haven’t won a regular-season game on a major broadcast since 2019. That losing streak, combined with their past struggles against Cleveland, makes this an uphill battle.

“It's going to be a hell of a challenge there in Cleveland,” Banchero admitted. “They're playing really well right now, and they kicked our ass last time we played them, on TV. So hopefully we have a better effort.”

How the Cavs can adjust if Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley cannot play

If Mitchell and Mobley are ruled out, the Cavs will lean on their depth. Okoro, who started in the two games Mitchell missed, is the likely replacement in the lineup. Hunter would likely step in for Mobley, giving Cleveland a versatile, defense-first presence in the frontcourt.

Even shorthanded, Cleveland’s depth gives them a strong chance to extend their winning streak. With a playoff berth and division title already secured, the team’s focus remains on maintaining its momentum while keeping its stars healthy.

Sunday’s game is more than just another contest—it’s a measuring stick for both teams. The Cavs will look to prove their dominance, even without Mitchell and Mobley, while the Magic hope to show they can finally compete with Cleveland. Either way, the Rocket Arena crowd—and the national audience—will be watching closely.