The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the verge of making history, aiming to become the only team this season to put together a 16-game winning streak. After already having a 15-game run earlier in the year, Cleveland is in rare form. They've grinded through the dog days of the NBA season and now, their eyes are firmly set on the playoffs. But as Cleveland prepares to face the Memphis Grizzlies on the road, the Cavs will have to do so without Donovan Mitchell, their best player.

Donovan Mitchell remains sidelined with a lingering groin injury. Sitting Mitchell appears to be a precautionary move by the Cavs to ensure he is fully healthy when it matters most. Thankfully, head coach Kenny Atkinson said that it seems that Mitchell’s injury isn’t serious.

“In Charlotte there was a little bit of soreness,” Atkinson said. “I think that’s when it started. [It's] definitely not something huge … not a huge deal. But I think we err on the side of caution, but he always wants to play.”

The Cavs must remain cautious with Donovan Mitchell's injury

Cleveland has every reason to be cautious with Mitchell. Last season, his knee issues flared up at the worst possible time, leaving him compromised in the playoffs and eventually forcing him to miss the final two games of their second-round series against the Boston Celtics.

With that lesson fresh in their minds, the Cavs are prioritizing long-term success over short-term gain. Their ultimate goal isn’t just another regular-season milestone. Instead, it’s a deep postseason run.

Even without Mitchell, Cleveland proved they could win tough games, taking down Brooklyn 109-104 in their last outing. That victory not only clinched the Central Division title but also secured a playoff berth. Now, with De’Andre Hunter expected to return to the lineup, the Cavs will have some reinforcements as they take on the Grizzlies.

Hunter, acquired at the trade deadline, has yet to experience a loss in a Cavs uniform. His return will be a welcome boost, providing additional defense and perimeter scoring as the team looks to keep their streak alive.

This game's availability could decide Defensive Player of the Year

The Grizzlies, however, won’t be at full strength. They will be without Santi Aldama (right calf strain), Yuki Kawamura (on assignment in the NBA G League), and Zyon Pullin (right patellar tendon surgery). However, they may get a critical piece back in Jaren Jackson Jr., who has missed several games with a sprained left ankle.

Jackson's potential return sets up a marquee showdown between him and Evan Mobley. With Victor Wembanyama’s recent season-ending injury, Defensive Player of the Year is now seemingly a two-man contest between Jackson and Mobley. This head-to-head matchup could be the defining moment of the campaign. It will be the last time either Jackson and Mobley face off during the regular season. So, expect either big man to leave it all out there on the floor.

Mobley has been vocal about his goals this season. He wanted to make his first All-Star team and win Defensive Player of the Year. The former has already been checked off the list. Now, Mobley has the perfect stage to make a final push for the latter.

Jackson, last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, is still an elite shot-blocker. However, his on-off numbers don’t paint as dominant a picture as Mobley’s. With Jackson missing time recently, this game could serve as Mobley’s opportunity to cement his claim as the league’s best defender.

Evan Mobley has to carry the Cavs on the road against the Grizzlies

Cleveland will need Mobley to step up even more in Mitchell’s absence. The Cavs’ offense took a noticeable hit without their star guard against Brooklyn, struggling to create high-quality looks until late in the game. Darius Garland shouldered most of the playmaking load, but the team will need more from Mobley as a scoring option, particularly in transition and around the basket.

The road ahead isn’t easy for Cleveland. But this group has proven they can win under any circumstance. Their ability to grind out victories, even when missing key players, has made them the team to beat.

With Mitchell’s health being carefully managed, Hunter returning to bolster the lineup, and Mobley aiming to put the Defensive Player of the Year race to rest, Cleveland has everything in place to continue its dominance. The only thing left to do now is take care of business once again.