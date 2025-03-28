ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for NBA Friday as we head to the Eastern Conference for the continuation of this season series. The Cleveland Cavaliers will face the Detroit Pistons for the final time this season with Cleveland leading the series 3-0. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pistons prediction and pick.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are currently the best team in the NBA and have locked-in their seed atop the East. They've gone a steady 6-4 over the last 10 games and will face the San Antonio Spurs at home before heading to Detroit for their road stint. They come in as the betting favorites having yet to drop a game against the Pistons this season.

The Detroit Pistons are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference and are holding position for their first record over .500 since the 2015 season. They're also 6-4 over their last 10 games, but they've won four of their last five and are intent on earning their first win over the conference leaders on the season.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pistons NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pistons Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -5 (-112)

Moneyline: -200

Detroit Pistons: +5 (-108)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 227 (-112)

Under: 227 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Time: 7:00 p.m. / 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Ohio, FanDuel Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass

Why the Cavaliers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers continue to roll through the final part of their schedule, and they'll be focusing their efforts on getting healthy before entering the NBA Playoffs as the one-seed. They've won three meetings against Detroit by a combined 34 points, two of those wins coming by way of double digits. Darius Garland continues to see his most productive season,n scoring the ball with 20.8 PPG at 47.6% from the field. With Donovan Mitchell leading this team at an All-Star level, they'll feature one of the better backcourt pairings during the postseason.

However, the real difference in Cleveland's success this season has been the production from their frontcourt with Evan Mobley emerging as one of the better two-way big men in the NBA. He's playing his highest level defensively and he's also become a 18.7 PPG scorer for them. Couple that with the defensive ability of Jarrett Allen to turn away shots while grabbing contested rebounds and you have a group of big men that no one wants to see get hot during the playoffs.

Why the Pistons Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are seeing their best season over the last decade and it's clear this team is hungry to make their mark during the playoffs. Cade Cunningham has finally emerged as one of the best point guards in the NBA and his ability to distribute the ball has the rest of his team playing at an elevated level. The Pistons also post an impressive 20-16 record at home this season while going 39-32 ATS. Cunningham sat their previous game against San Antonio but with an added day of rest, it's likely that he could return to action during this contest.

And we're not done yet pic.twitter.com/VpCCSNXhOF — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) March 26, 2025

The Pistons will also be without Jaden Ivey for what seems to be an extended amount of time. Isaiah Stewart has seen an increase in his usage due to injuries, offering Detroit a strong presence in the paint and viable shot-blocker. If Cunningham sits this upcoming game, it'll be up to players like Ausar Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. to pick up the scoring load and give this team a boost on the offensive floor.

Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick

Both teams are coming into this meeting playing extremely consistent basketball, but the Pistons could be at a slight disadvantage if Cade Cunningham is unable to suit up. The Cavaliers have won their last 10 consecutive meetings against the Pistons while going 6-3-1 ATS during that stretch. Cleveland is also one of the better covering teams in the NBA this season posting a 44-27 record overall while going 24-13 ATS on the road.

The Cavaliers seem to have Detroit's number this season and we should see another big performance from Evan Mobley in the low blocks. The one knock on the Pistons this season has been their rebounding efforts and it doesn't bode well against the No. 1 defensively-ranked team in the NBA.

For our final betting prediction, we're going to side with trends from this season that indicate the Cavaliers will earn a season sweep during this one. Still, expect the Pistons to keep it close and contest to the final buzzer as they have been all season.

Final Cavaliers-Pistons Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers -5 (-112)