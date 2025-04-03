Cleveland Cavaliers big man Jarrett Allen doesn’t always get the headlines. He doesn’t have the flash of Darius Garland or the star billing of Donovan Mitchell. He isn’t a rising phenom like Evan Mobley. But amid Cleveland’s playoff push, Allen has been the steadying force. He's become a relentless presence that keeps the Cavs from unraveling when things get tough.

Against the New York Knicks, he once again proved his worth. Allen eclipsed 20 points for the third time in four gameWhy Cavs' Jarrett Allen is the ultimate X-factor in championship pursuits, finishing with 21 on an absurd 10-of-11 shooting. His energy and aggressiveness were lifelines for a sluggish Cavs squad, especially in a lethargic first half. When the Cavs needed a jolt, he provided it, overwhelming New York with his rim-running and interior dominance. By the time the final buzzer sounded, it was clear: this was the version of Jarrett Allen the Cavs need if they hope to make a deep postseason run.

The defining moment of the night came in the fourth quarter. Allen stepped into the passing lane, extended his seemingly endless wingspan, and poked the ball free from Karl-Anthony Towns. With no one between him and the basket, Allen took a few dribbles, soared to the rim, and threw down a monstrous one-handed dunk that sent Rocket Arena into a frenzy.

“I wanted to look like ‘Bron, trying to bring it back,” Allen joked afterward. “I looked at the replay, nothing close.”

Maybe not. But in that moment, Allen accomplished something even LeBron James never did. He became the first Cavs player in history, and just the ninth player in NBA history, to record back-to-back games with at least 10 field goals made while shooting 90% or better from the field.

Just days earlier, he had torched the Los Angeles Clippers for 25 points on 11-of-12 shooting, routinely outmuscling and outmaneuvering their seven-foot bruiser Ivica Zubac. Against the Knicks, he followed it up with another masterclass in efficiency, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the second half while anchoring Cleveland’s defense.

Jarrett Allen has been the Cavs' unsung hero

Allen’s impact often goes unnoticed because of Cleveland’s depth. He shares the frontcourt with Mobley, a rising star in his own right. When the Cavaliers acquired De’Andre Hunter, Allen even saw his minutes shrink, with Atkinson often opting for a smaller closing lineup. But when the Cavs hit a rough patch, losing four straight games, Allen emerged as the one pulling them out of the slump.

Since the beginning of March, he has averaged 15.5 points while shooting an absurd 71.8% from the field. He has racked up seven double-doubles and six 20-point games. And he has done it all while being Cleveland’s defensive anchor, a rim protector who erases mistakes and turns defense into offense.

That impact was evident against New York. Late in the game, Towns appeared to have a free lane for a dunk. However, Allen closed the gap, met him at the summit, and swatted the ball away with one hand. As he crashed to the floor, he wagged his finger back and forth, a Dikembe Mutombo-esque rejection that sent his teammates sprinting across the baseline to help him up.

“He’s kind of the unsung hero on this team,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Allen. “Everybody loves him. He’s probably the most beloved guy on the team.”

Allen's underspoken, ethical approach to basketball has given Cleveland a spark, especially whenever things are tight. With less than a handful of games to go until the playoffs start, the Cavs will need Allen and his heroics to bring comfort whenever the team is feeling uncomfortable.

“It’s what we play for,” Allen said. “For me, it’s just another time to showcase what I can do. I feel like every year I’ve had something happen to me in the playoffs, whether it’s getting hurt or, yeah, always getting hurt. I’m ready to showcase what I have.”

Jarrett Allen can flip the script on his playoff history

Allen’s postseason history has been complicated. Two years ago, he struggled against the Knicks in the playoffs, later admitting that the lights were “too bright” for the Cavaliers. Last year, just as he was hitting his stride, he suffered a rib injury that sidelined him for the final eight games of Cleveland’s postseason run.

However, if Allen can carry this level of play into the playoffs, the Cavaliers become a much more dangerous team. With his combination of athleticism, defensive versatility, and elite efficiency around the rim, he gives Cleveland a unique advantage, especially against teams like Boston or Milwaukee, who rely on physicality inside.

“We can obviously win a championship — and I have no doubt that that’s who he will be,” Donovan Mitchell said. “I have no doubt he’ll be ready to go on a consistent basis. The way he has been playing, it’s just phenomenal. I’m happy to see it. We all know he’s going to be there for us for sure.”

When Allen is at his best, the Cavs have a real chance to make noise in the East. Allen’s ability to switch defensively, protect the rim, and serve as a safety valve for Cleveland’s guards makes him invaluable in the postseason. If he stays healthy, he could be the difference between another early exit and a legitimate run at the Finals.

“Every single year I’ve been here has been a stepping stone,” Allen said. “We’re trying to do something special, and hopefully we can do it. The city always remembers the 2016 championship, and I always joke with people, like, if you win a championship, you can go anywhere and not have to pay for a drink or something like that. They never forget. That’s something we want to bring to the city. That’s the joy that we want to bring.”