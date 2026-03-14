The New York Giants have added another receiver in free agency for Jaxson Dart to work with. The team's newest weapon will be veteran receiver Darnell Mooney, who came to terms with the Big Blue on Saturday.

Mooney agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. The deal is worth up to $10 million, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Mooney is coming off a 443-yard season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2025. He spent two years with the Falcons after playing the first four of his career with the Chicago Bears.

Mooney signed with the Giants over an offer from the Philadelphia Eagles, who were also interested in signing him, per Fowler. New York's recent hiring of offensive coordinator Matt Nagy played a role in his signing, with Mooney staying in touch with his former Bears head coach.

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Although Mooney had success with the Falcons, the best season of his career came with Nagy. He led the Bears with a career-high 1,055 receiving yards in 2021. His production decreased significantly when Matt Eberflus took over for Nagy the following year.

Mooney becomes an intriguing addition to a receiver room that already includes Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins and Calvin Austin III. Mooney is undoubtedly the fastest of the group and could quickly become Dart's top downfield target.

The Giants are returning three starting receivers, but Mooney's experience and familiarity with Nagy's offense should have him in the Week 1 starting lineup. He joins Austin, Isaiah Likely and Patrick Ricard as the team's top offensive signings in free agency.