The Cleveland Cavaliers will be at full strength for one of this season's biggest tests: a highly anticipated showdown with the Boston Celtics. With the NBA Playoffs just weeks away, this matchup isn’t just another regular-season game for the Cavs. It’s a statement opportunity. For the first time in their four meetings with Boston this season, the Cavs will have their full complement of players available, making this a true measuring stick for where they stand among the East’s elite.

Darius Garland, who missed the last two games with a hip injury, will be available, ensuring the Cavs have their full starting lineup intact. Outside of their three two-way players, Cleveland will be at full strength, something that hasn’t been the case in their previous matchups with Boston. Injuries have defined much of the Cavs’ season, forcing them to navigate long stretches without key contributors, but now they have the chance to show what they can do when healthy.

The same can’t be said for the Celtics, who could enter this game short-handed. Starters Jaylen Brown (left thigh contusion) and Jrue Holiday (right hand) are both listed as questionable. Backup center Luke Kornet, meanwhile, may also be unavailable due to personal reasons.

Brown sustained his injury in the Celtics' recent win over the Toronto Raptors. The injury forced Brown to miss the final minutes of that game as well as Boston’s surprising loss to the Detroit Pistons. Holiday, meanwhile, was held out against Toronto for rest reasons. However, the veteran guard returned to action against Detroit.

This game is a major measuring stick for Darius Garland and the Cavs

For Cleveland, this game is about more than just getting another win. Instead, it’s about proving they belong among the true contenders in the Eastern Conference. Boston, the defending champions, has been one of the conference’s most dominant teams all season. Because of this, despite the Cavs' regular season success, questions remain about their ability to compete with the Celtics.

In their previous three meetings with the Celtics, the Cavs have been plagued by injuries, particularly on the wing. Isaac Okoro and Max Strus each missed two games against Boston. Dean Wade, meanwhile, a key defensive piece, hasn’t faced the Celtics since last postseason.

That won’t be the case in this fourth and final matchup, as all three are available. The Cavs wing rotation will also be bolstered with De’Andre Hunter. As a midseason acquisition brought in specifically to improve Cleveland’s perimeter defense, Hunter's versatility is critical in matchups like this. The Cavs have lacked depth at the wing position all year. But now, for the first time, they have all the tools necessary to challenge a team like Boston, especially if both sides meet in the playoffs.

The Celtics remain the gold standard in the East. However, this game is a chance for the Cavs to prove they also belong in the conversation. A win at full strength against a top-tier opponent would send a strong message heading into the postseason. It could also help build the confidence necessary for a deep playoff run.

With both teams battling for positioning down the stretch, this game carries significant weight. It’s a high-stakes test for Cleveland, and the Cavs must take advantage of their rare full-strength roster to make a statement.