The Cleveland Cavaliers are gearing up for a challenging road showdown, but they might have to do it without one of their most important players. Darius Garland is officially questionable for Tuesday’s matchup against the Orlando Magic after sustaining a hip injury in the Cavs’ recent home victory over the New York Knicks.

Cleveland has built its success on depth and chemistry, but losing a player of Garland’s caliber would be a serious test. The Cavs will be up against an Orlando team that, despite its struggles, has established itself as one of the toughest defensive squads in the East. Navigating that challenge without their floor general could make for an uphill battle.

The Cavs are optimistic about Darius Garland's hip

Despite the uncertainty, Cleveland head coach Kenny Atkinson sounds hopeful that Garland’s absence—if necessary—will be short-lived.

“My amateur opinion is this is probably one [game without Garland],” Atkinson said. “It's not going to be long-term. I’d anticipate him being ready very, very soon. I won’t guarantee the next game, but it’s trending that way.”

While Atkinson wouldn’t commit to Garland’s availability, his optimism suggests that this isn’t a major setback for the Cavs. Hip injuries can be unpredictable, but the fact that Garland is listed as questionable rather than out is a promising sign. His status against the Magic will likely come down to a game-time decision.

If Garland does sit, the Cavs will need to adjust quickly to keep their momentum rolling.

Can Cleveland keep winning without Darius Garland?

Garland has been playing the best basketball of his career, averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 assists per game while shooting a career-high 58.9% effective field goal percentage. He’s a driving force behind the Cavs' offense, making his potential absence a serious obstacle against a Magic team that thrives on defensive pressure.

That said, the Cavs have been resilient without him this season. Garland has missed three games so far, and Cleveland has won all three. But past success doesn’t guarantee a smooth path in Orlando.

The Magic, despite their inconsistency, boast a defense that can suffocate opposing guards. Their length and switchability make it tough to get clean looks, especially without a dynamic shot creator like Garland. If he can’t go, the pressure falls on the rest of Cleveland’s backcourt to step up.

Kenny Atkinson shook up the starting lineup

If Garland is unavailable, Atkinson’s decision on the All-Star guard's replacement in the starting five will be a key factor. Against Memphis, he went with Isaac Okoro to match up against Ja Morant. But Orlando presents a different challenge with its size on the perimeter.

That means Atkinson could pivot to either De’Andre Hunter or Dean Wade instead. Both offer more length and versatility to combat Orlando’s wing-heavy attack. The decision will depend on matchups, but regardless of who starts, the Cavs will need a collective effort to compensate for Garland’s potential absence.

However, when it comes to replacing Garland's impact, one name to watch is Cavs veteran Ty Jerome.

The veteran guard filled in admirably against Memphis, stepping up in Garland’s absence against another tough defensive team. If the Cavs want to keep their offense humming, Jerome will likely need to take on a bigger role once again.

With or without Garland, this game will be a test of Cleveland’s resilience. The Magic might not be at full strength, but their defensive intensity remains a challenge. The Cavs will need smart ball movement, strong perimeter defense, and key contributions from role players to extend their winning ways.