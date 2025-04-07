The Cleveland Cavaliers have their eyes fixed on the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed, a goal that has felt tantalizingly within reach for weeks. All they need is one more win, or a Boston Celtics loss, to lock it up. Cleveland is on the brink of clinching. However, the Cavs will have to get there without Donovan Mitchell playing on the court, due to a lingering ankle injury.

Mitchell has been ruled out for Cleveland’s pivotal home matchup against the Chicago Bulls due to a left ankle sprain suffered in a recent loss to the Sacramento Kings. The injury, while not believed to be serious, couldn’t have come at a more critical time. With just three games left in the regular season, the Cavs are walking a tightrope between securing a top playoff position and preserving the health of their franchise cornerstone.

It was a moment that left fans at Rocket Arena holding their breath. Midway through the third quarter, Mitchell twisted his ankle awkwardly while backpedaling on defense, trying to avoid Sacramento’s Keon Ellis. The All-Star guard collapsed in clear pain, clutching at his lower leg. Head coach Kenny Atkinson immediately called for a timeout, and the Cavs' medical staff rushed to his side.

Donovan Mitchell just went down. Holding his ankle

Though he returned to play the entire fourth quarter, Mitchell's limp was unmistakable. The Cavs star downplayed the injury afterward. But the team’s decision to rule him out speaks volumes: they’re not going to gamble with his health this close to the postseason.

“Just going to let tomorrow be tomorrow and then go from there,” Mitchell said. “We’re not going to sit here and assess the future until we figure out what’s ahead. Right now, obviously, I’m going to be smart, but figure out when it gets to it and be ready.”

The Cavs will have to clinch the Eastern Conference's best record without Donovan Mitchell

The decision to rest Mitchell isn't about the upcoming matchup with the Bulls. Instead, it’s about April, May, and possibly June. The Cavs have been deliberate all season about monitoring Mitchell’s minutes. The plan has always been to have him peaking when it matters most. This cautious approach reflects an organization that learned the hard way last spring just how important timing and health are when chasing a title.

Still, there’s no denying the timing of Mitchell’s absence adds drama to an already high-stakes moment. The Bulls — 36-42 and locked into a play-in spot — may not be elite, but they’re still a team that can cause problems, even while resting leading scorer Coby White. Nikola Vucevic and Josh Giddey are both listed as questionable, meaning Chicago may also be short-handed. But any game without Donovan Mitchell is a different beast, no matter the opponent.

Yet here’s where things get interesting: the Cavs haven’t lost a game this season without Mitchell. That’s right — 7-0. It’s a stat that’s as surprising as it is inspiring, and one that gives Cleveland fans a reason to believe that the squad can hold the line without their go-to scorer.

The responsibility now shifts to Darius Garland, who’s expected to be aggressive from the opening tip. The dynamic guard has had his ups and downs this season, but this is his chance to step back into the spotlight. A strong performance would not only help the Cavs secure that top seed, it would also boost Garland’s confidence heading into the postseason — something this team could use as it gears up for what it hopes will be a deep run.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen will also be critical. With Mitchell sidelined, Cleveland’s defense and frontcourt play must set the tone early. It’s not just about replacing Mitchell’s 24 points per game — it’s about rallying together, leaning into the system, and proving that this team is more than just its star.

What beating Chicago means for Cleveland

The No. 1 seed means home-court advantage through the Eastern Conference playoffs. For the Cavs, it's a potentially decisive edge in a field crowded with contenders. For a franchise that hasn’t held the top spot since the LeBron James era, it’s a milestone that carries both prestige and practical benefits.

The Cavs’ final two regular-season road games — a back-to-back against Indiana and New York — won’t be easy. Clinching against the Bulls would allow the Cavs to rest key players and hit the postseason as fresh as possible. The organization has been consistent all year about its big-picture vision. This is the moment where that vision faces its ultimate test.

This isn't just another regular-season game. It’s a defining checkpoint in a season that’s been about evolution, resilience, and redemption. The Cavs have grown from a team reliant on one star to a collective with depth, grit, and purpose.

Mitchell may not be in uniform against Chicago. But his absence underscores the story of this Cleveland squad: it’s not about one man — it’s about a Cavs team built to rise, no matter the challenge.

And if the Cavs can seal the deal without him, it’ll speak louder than any box score could.