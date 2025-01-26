Riding a season-worst three-game losing streak, the injury-riddled Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for blood against their next opponent: the Detroit Pistons. Last time out, the Cavs welcomed back superstar big man Evan Mobley but were sent blasting off again against the Houston Rockets. The Pistons, meanwhile, lost to the Orlando Magic 121-113 in their latest game.

However, despite the recent loss, Detroit has been 6-4 in their last ten games, while Cleveland has only been 5-5. This game will be the second of four matchups between the Cavs and the Pistons. The first time both teams met, Cleveland crushed Detroit 113-101.

If the Cavs want to get back into a groove, the Pistons could be a good candidate based on Cleveland's recent history with Detroit. Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries, which does put a damper on the Central Division clash. So, with both teams looking to give it their all, health will certainly be a deciding factor when choosing the winners and losers.

Who is on the injury report for the Pistons on the road in Cleveland?

Against the Cavs, the Pistons will be without Ron Harper Jr. (NBA G League assignment), Jaden Ivey (fibula), Daniss Jenkins (NBA G League assignment), and Tolu Smith (NBA G League assignment). Tobias Harris, meanwhile, is questionable with post-traumatic headaches after suffering a scary head injury in Detroit's loss to Orlando.

With 10:12 remaining in the third quarter, Harris caught an elbow from Magic star Paolo Banchero and slumped to the ground. The veteran forward was slow to get up after the Magic gained possession of the ball and immediately subbed out of the game.

Thankfully, the forward isn't yet in concussion protocol. If Harris isn't cleared to play, Malik Beasley could move into a starting role on the wing. Beasley, Thompson, and Simone Fontecchio could all benefit from extra minutes if Harris is out.

Not having Ivey, who is out for the season with a devastating injury, is also significant to the Pistons against the Cavs. The last time both teams played, Ivey had 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists against Cleveland.

The Cavs will be missing several key players against Detroit

For Cleveland, the Cavs will be without Luke Travers. The rookie forward is on assignment with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League affiliate of the Cavs, which shouldn't be surprising. Travers needs on-court opportunities to grow and develop, something he doesn't regularly get with the Cavs.

The more concerning injuries are that Cleveland will be without Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee), and Caris LeVert (wrist). Okoro has been dealing with a nagging shoulder injury for quite a while, sidelining him for two separate stretches. Okoro has now missed five straight games, and his next chance will come against the Detroit Pistons.

Not having Okoro available hurts Cleveland's defense, and not having Wade makes things even worse. Wade has emerged as a critical lynchpin for the Cavs on either end of the floor. He's showcased an ability to defend multiple positions and hurt opposing defenses at the rim or on the perimeter.

To round things out, LeVert has now missed five straight games with a nagging wrist injury. LeVert is critical to Cleveland's bench, helping maintain the team's dynamic offensive flow and exposing flaws in opposing defenses. It could still be a while before he's back in the lineup. Max Strus and Ty Jerome will both continue to benefit from his ongoing absence.