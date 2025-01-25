ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic on Saturday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pistons-Magic prediction and pick.

The Orlando Magic aim to snap their five-game losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. Despite both teams sitting close to each other in the Eastern Conference standings (Magic at 23-23, Pistons at 23-21), recent form heavily favors Detroit. The Pistons are riding momentum with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, averaging 114.3 points, while the Magic have struggled, going 2-8 and averaging just 95.3 points. Key players to watch include Cade Cunningham for Detroit, who's averaging 24.6 points, and Franz Wagner for Orlando, contributing 24.2 points per game. With multiple Magic players listed as day-to-day injured, the Pistons look poised to continue their winning ways.

Here are the Pistons-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pistons-Magic Odds

Detroit Pistons: +3 (-110)

Moneyline: +132

Orlando Magic: -3 (-110)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 212.5 (-108)

Under: 212.5 (-112)

How To Watch Pistons vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Pistons Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Detroit Pistons are poised to secure a victory against the Orlando Magic in their upcoming matchup, riding a wave of momentum that has transformed their season. After a dismal 14-68 record in the 2023-2024 season, the Pistons have engineered a remarkable turnaround, currently boasting a 23-21 record and sitting fourth in the Central Division. This resurgence is largely due to the stellar performance of Cade Cunningham, who has been on fire in January, averaging an impressive 26.1 points, 8.7 assists, and 6.1 rebounds per game. The team's 9-3 record this month speaks volumes about their improved chemistry and execution on both ends of the court.

While the Pistons have been ascending, the Magic have struggled to find their footing this season. Detroit's balanced attack, led by Cunningham's playmaking and scoring prowess, coupled with solid contributions from role players like Ausar Thompson, who has been a defensive dynamo since joining the starting lineup, gives them a significant edge. The Pistons' improved shooting efficiency, now at 46.8% for the season, should allow them to capitalize on scoring opportunities against a potentially vulnerable Magic defense. With the momentum of their recent success and the confidence gained from surpassing last season's win total in just 31 games, the Pistons are well-positioned to continue their winning ways against Orlando.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are poised to turn the tide against the Detroit Pistons in their upcoming matchup, despite their recent struggles. While the Magic have faced a challenging stretch, going 2-8 in their last 10 games, they've shown flashes of brilliance that suggest a turnaround is imminent. Led by the dynamic duo of Paolo Banchero, averaging a solid 23.8 points per game, and Franz Wagner, contributing 24.2 points and a team-leading 5.5 assists per game, the Magic possess a potent offensive threat that can exploit the Pistons' defense. The team's resilience is evident in their ability to bounce back from losses, as demonstrated by their recent victory against the Toronto Raptors, where they showcased their three-point shooting prowess by hitting 19 of 44 attempts from beyond the arc.

Defensively, the Magic have been a force to be reckoned with, boasting the second-best defensive rating in the league at 104.3. This defensive prowess, coupled with the shot-blocking ability of Goga Bitadze (1.6 blocks per game) and the tenacious perimeter defense of Franz Wagner (1.7 steals per game), gives Orlando a significant edge. The Magic's home court advantage at the Amway Center, where they've secured several key victories this season, will also play a crucial role. With the Pistons likely fatigued from their recent string of games and the Magic hungry to improve their 23-23 record and climb higher in the Eastern Conference standings, Orlando is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and secure a much-needed win.

Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Orlando Magic (23-23) host the Detroit Pistons (23-21) on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the Kia Center in a closely matched Eastern Conference showdown. Despite their similar records, recent form favors the Pistons, who have won five of their last eight games. The Magic, on the other hand, have struggled lately, going 2-8 in their last 10 outings. Orlando's second-ranked defense (104.3 rating) will be crucial in containing Detroit's improving offense. However, the Magic's offensive woes, ranking 30th in offensive rating (103.4), could be their downfall against a resurgent Pistons team. Key players to watch include Franz Wagner for Orlando, averaging 24.2 points per game, and Cade Cunningham for Detroit, who has been exceptional in January. Given the Pistons' momentum and the Magic's recent struggles, Detroit is likely to edge out a close victory, covering the spread on the road in this Saturday matchup.

Final Pistons-Magic Prediction & Pick: Detroit +3 (-110), Under 212.5 (-112)