Just before the annual NBA All-Star break, the Cleveland Cavaliers must handle business on the road against the Toronto Raptors. Last time out, despite dealing with injuries, the Cavs saw a rock-solid debut for new forward De'Andre Hunter. Toronto, meanwhile, is on the second game of a back-to-back, narrowly defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 106-103.

This will be the fourth and final matchup between Eastern Conference rivals this year. Currently, Cleveland is 3-0 against Toronto this season, riding a four-game winning streak that dates to last season. Unfortunately, the Cavs will be undermanned heading into this matchup with the Raptors with injuries taking their toll on Cleveland. If the Cavs want to avoid an upset before the All-Star break, they must be greater than the sum of their parts.

Who is unavailable between the Cavs and the Raptors?

Heading into this matchup Cleveland will be without Isaac Okoro (shoulder), Dean Wade (knee), Ty Jerome (calf), and JT Thor (NBA G League assignment).

Wade and Okoro have been sidelined for a while now with either injury. Based on recent trends, won't return until after the annual All-Star break.

Thankfully, neither Wade nor OKoro should be sidelined for much longer after the NBA's annual siesta. During Cleveland's morning practice session before they faced Minnesota, both Okoro and Wade were spotted getting in work with assistant coaches.

https://x.com/AmNotEvan/status/1888989153108312456

So, although the Cavs wish they were at full strength, especially on defense, it's a welcome sign that both Wade and Okoro are on the cusp of returning.

Unfortunately, not having Jerome available hurts Cleveland's bench unit. Jerome will snap a streak of 14 straight appearances, during which he averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.1 minutes per game. Craig Porter Jr. and Jaylon Tyson are candidates for increased roles with Jerome sidelined.

For the Raptors, meanwhile, they'll be without Ulrich Chomche (NBA G League assignment), Brandon Ingram (ankle), A.J. Lawson (NBA G League assignment), Jakob Poeltl (hip), and P.J. Tucker (not with the team).

Ingram hasn't suited up since December and will remain out through the All-Star break. It's unclear when he'll be cleared to make his Raptors debut, but Toronto has already inked the veteran forward to a three-year extension. Poeltl, meanwhile, will be sidelined for a fifth straight game as he continues to rehab his hip injury.

This matchup between Toronto and Cleveland could've been different

According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Cavs viewed the Raptors as their biggest competition in trade discussions for De’Andre Hunter before Cleveland acquired the forward at the trade deadline.

Fischer reported that league sources indicated the Raptors and Hawks had engaged in trade discussions about Hunter dating back to the 2023 NBA Draft. Atlanta was aggressively pursuing Pascal Siakam. Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans and Hawks explored a trade that could have sent Brandon Ingram to Atlanta and Hunter to New Orleans.

Sources told Fischer that the Hawks were interested in acquiring Ingram. That trade would've required moving Clint Capela as part of the deal. Atlanta viewed Ingram as an appealing target in exchange for Hunter, but ultimately, the deal did not materialize.

In the end, Hunter ended up with the Cavs. However, if the Raptors struck a deal, perhaps Hunter would be in a Toronto uniform. Thankfully, for Cleveland's sake, that isn't the case. Instead, they have Hunter as a piece that could push them toward a title.