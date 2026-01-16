The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night for the second time in three days at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Darius Garland is listed as out on the injury report with right great toe soreness. Sam Merrill has also been ruled out with a sprained right hand, so the Cavs will be down two major players.

Here's everything we know about Darius Garland's playing status vs. the 76ers.

Darius Garland's injury status vs. 76ers

When it comes to the question of whether Darius Garland is playing tonight vs. the 76ers, the answer is no.

Garland was rolling in Wednesday's game, scoring 20 points to go with seven assists, three rebounds, and a steal in his first 23 minutes of action. Unfortunately, after Philadelphia trapped him and turned him over late in the third quarter, Garland tried to wrestle the ball away and ended up putting too much weight on his foot. He hobbled to the bench in frustration.

Once Cavs head trainer Stephen Spiro checked it out, they went back to Cleveland's locker room. He was ruled out at the beginning of the fourth quarter with what was considered at the time a right foot injury. It's now been updated to a right great toe injury, specifically, which is not the same left great toe that Garland had surgery on last June.

Merrill's right hand, however, is the same one he injured against the Milwaukee Bucks in late November; he reaggravated it in the first half and didn't return after halftime. In addition to those two, Cleveland will also be without Dean Wade, Luke Travers, and Chris Livingston. Max Strus is progressing but not quite ready for a return yet as he rehabs from left-foot surgery.

The 76ers say that Joel Embiid and Paul George are probable to play. Kelly Oubre Jr. is available, while Dominick Barlow is questionable with a back contusion.

Cavs injury report

Darius Garland: OUT (right great toe soreness)

Sam Merrill: OUT (right hand sprain)

Dean Wade: OUT (left knee contusion)

Luke Travers: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Chris Livingston: OUT (two-way G League assignment)

Max Strus: OUT (left foot surgery)

76ers injury report

Dominick Barlow: QUESTIONABLE (back contusion)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: AVAILABLE (left knee injury recovery)

Joel Embiid: PROBABLE (left knee injury management)

Paul George: PROBABLE(left knee injury management)

MarJon Beauchamp: DOUBTFUL (two-way G League assignment)

Johni Broome: DOUBTFUL (G League assignment)