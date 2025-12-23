Just two games remain in the NFL regular season. If you had hoped to see Deshaun Watson suit up and play for the Cleveland Browns this year, then you are going to miss out. The likelihood of it happening was very slim, but now, Browns' head coach Kevin Stefanski has shut down Watson for the rest of the season, as they will not activate him.

“Really proud of the progress he’s making,” Stefanski said.

The Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals to end the regular season. Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders will likely remain the starter for both of the two final games. With a 3-12 record, the Browns are still in play for the first pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stefanski recently was quoted as saying that he has ‘all the faith in the world” in Sanders after the loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

“We’ll learn from every single one of those plays,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, feel good about him in those moments. He’ll come through. We came up short yesterday as a football team, but I have all the faith in the world in Shedeur. I have all the faith in the world in our players in those moments.”

The Browns lost running back Quinshon Judkins to a knee injury in the loss to the Bills. Judkins has been placed on season-ending IR, and the hope is that he will be able to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026 season. The rookie running back was a big part of the Browns' offense this season, and his future is bright.

With Sanders and Watson both in the mix, and even Dillon Gabriel, maybe the Browns can enter the 2026 season without focusing on improving the QB position.