The NBA trade deadline is this week, and one of the most surprising rumors is a potential James Harden trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly among the frontrunners to land the services of the former All-Star guard. While the deal has not yet been made official, and could still fall apart, count former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins as one who believes the Cavs should pump the breaks on a possible Harden deal.

During a recent episode of ‘Run It Back’ on FanDuel TV, Cousins explained why he was wary of a potential partnership between Harden and Cavs star Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt.

“On paper, it doesn’t make sense. If you don’t like the situation of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, bringing in James Harden is basically creating the same type of situation. It’s two ball-dominant guards,” Cousins explained. “At the same time, they’re not the best defensively together. It’s more so the same problem. If I’m Donovan Mitchell, I’m not necessarily happy about the potential move for James Harden.”

Article Continues Below

Cousins went on to explain that James Harden aside, he does like the aggressiveness the Cavs are showing in terms of making a deadline trade to try and upgrade the roster. The Cavs have not looked the same as the team that was so dominant during the regular season last year. They are currently 30-21 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Last season they finished with the East’s No. 1 overall seed.

The Cavs are reportedly not the only team that has had discussions with the LA Clippers involving Harden. But as far as potential frameworks, only the Cavs and Darius Garland have been mentioned.

The Clippers have recently turned things around having won 17 of their last 21 games. Harden has been a big part of that surge. He’s appeared in 44 games while averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 41.9 percent shooting from the field, 34.7 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 90.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.