If things couldn't get worse for the Cavs, they have an injury concern to worry about with star guard Donovan Mitchell during their Game 4 matchup against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night.

Mitchell and the Cavs were unable to contain the Pacers' offense in the first half. They went down early, trailing 38-23 after the first quarter. It got worse in the next 12 minutes as Indiana went on a 19-2 run to grow their lead to 80-39 at halftime.

Mitchell was preparing for the second half when he appeared to be suffering through pain around the lower body. He left the court during warmups as he made his way to the locker room.

He stayed as the Cavs and Pacers started play for the second half. It took a while until midway through the third quarter, when the team revealed he has a left ankle injury. He initially was doubtful until Cleveland later ruled him out for the remainder of the contest.

Mitchell will end the night with 12 points, a rebound and a steal after 20 minutes of play.