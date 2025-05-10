Cavs star Donovan Mitchell pulled off a feat that LeBron James never achieved after the Cleveland Cavaliers blew out the Indiana Pacers 126-104 in Game 3 on Friday night.

In 37 minutes of action, Mitchell finished with a stat line of 43 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 14-of-29 from the field, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc, and 10-of-14 from the free-throw line.

Mitchell came off a 48-point outing in Game 2. In other words, he combined for 91 points throughout Games 2 and 3, making him the first player in the franchise's playoff history to record 90 or more points in a 2-game span.

What's next for Donovan Mitchell, Cavs

With their backs against the wall, Donovan Mitchell and the Cavs did everything they needed to do extend the series.

The Cavaliers lost the first two games in stunning fashion, especially in Game 2 despite Mitchell's 48-point effort. They trailed 2-0, understanding that they needed to respond on the road to swing the momentum back in their favor.

They were successful throughout Game 3. Cleveland applied a lot of defensive pressure on the Pacers' stars all game, particularly limiting Tyrese Haliburton to four points on eight shots.

After a tight first quarter, the Cavaliers outscored Indiana 34-13 in the second quarter and took a strong lead at halftime. They never looked back as they were effective on both sides of the ball.

Five players scored in double-digits on Cleveland's behalf, including Mitchell. Max Strus produced 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He shot 8-of-12 overall, including 4-of-8 from downtown. Jarrett Allen came next with 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Evan Mobley provided 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavs will look to even up the series when they face the Pacers in Game 4. The contest will take place on May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.