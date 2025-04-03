Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell used to think that scoring was everything. It’s not surprising—when you’re known as one of the NBA’s most electric offensive threats, pouring in points becomes second nature. But something has changed this season for the Cavs superstar. Something more profound and mature has taken hold, driven by one simple yet daunting goal: winning an NBA championship.

Mitchell keeps his personal goals on his cell phone—a constant reminder of what he wants to achieve. Other than winning a championship, one of those goals is more personal. Becoming a more complete player, starting with rebounding. In Cleveland's game against the New York Knicks, he pulled down six boards—a step closer to his benchmark. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

“For years, I always thought you just scored,” Mitchell said after putting up 27 against New York. “I’m not gonna lie. Y’all have seen it in my play at times, especially early in my career. It’s all I knew. This was all new to me. Like, I didn’t expect to be Donovan Mitchell.”

The Cavs traded for Mitchell with one expectation: score and keep scoring. And he’s delivered, averaging over 25 points per game since arriving in Cleveland. Yet, as the Cavs pursue a title, they need more from their star than just buckets. Fortunately, Mitchell is embracing that challenge head-on.

Leading the Cavs by example

In a recent matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Mitchell’s impact transcended scoring. He ripped down 12 rebounds, helping to neutralize the bruising presence of Ivica Zubac, who had tormented Cleveland’s front line in a previous meeting. On another night, his three blocks sparked the Cavs during a sluggish stretch, showcasing his commitment to defense and effort plays that don’t always make the highlight reel.

Mitchell’s willingness to sacrifice his scoring instincts for hustle and defense marks a seismic shift in his approach. Long known for his offensive brilliance, he’s now making his presence felt on the boards and in the paint—areas once considered weak spots in his game. His athleticism and wingspan, combined with a newfound determination, are now being used to bolster Cleveland’s defensive identity.

“He’s leading it,” Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson said when asked about Mitchell doing the little things. “He backs it up. He’s on the guys in the huddle, and there’s no question who our leader is. He’s leading by example right now, doing the dirty work.”

It’s a stark contrast from his earlier years, where defensive lapses often overshadowed his offensive heroics in the postseason. This time around, Mitchell seems to understand that championship basketball demands more than scoring explosions. It requires sacrifice, grit, and the willingness to do whatever it takes to secure a win.

A mentor's influence led to Donovan Mitchell's evolution

Mitchell’s transformation didn’t happen overnight, and it didn’t happen alone. A key figure behind this evolution is associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, a mentor and motivator who knows Mitchell better than anyone in the league. Their bond was forged in Utah when Bryant was instrumental in shaping Mitchell’s early career. Now, reunited in Cleveland, Bryant has played a pivotal role in pushing Mitchell to expand his game.

“I got to give Johnnie a lot of credit in that (role change) too,” Mitchell said. “He was pretty much the first person to kind of bring it to me. Because as a head coach, you delegate to the other coaches and whatnot. So he was like, ‘Hey, this is what it’s going to look like’. And it wasn’t really a question.

“It wasn’t really like, ‘Hey, are you cool?’ That’s just the relationship we have. It’s more like, ‘Hey, this is what it’s going to be and this is what’s going to help take us to the next level.’ And I trust that guy with everything, man. That’s more than just a coach, that’s a brother, that’s family. That’s somebody that I trust with just life, let alone just basketball.”

Bryant’s tough love has been crucial. Whether it’s tearing into Mitchell at halftime for playing too casually or challenging him to make winning plays beyond just scoring, Bryant has been unafraid to confront his star. It’s the kind of accountability that Mitchell has not only accepted but embraced.

“There are times during the game where I hear him cuss me out and my teammates be like, ‘Bro, he’s tripping.’ I’m like, no, this is just Thursday,” Mitchell joked. “I appreciate that. I thrive off that and really thrive off coaching in that regard.”

A Wine and Gold winner's mindset

As the playoffs loom, Mitchell knows that his scoring will still be crucial for the Cavs, especially against Eastern Conference powerhouses like the Boston Celtics. But his newfound versatility could be the difference between another early exit and a legitimate title run.

He’s learned that leadership isn’t just about putting up points. It’s about finding ways to impact the game in any way possible—whether that means crashing the boards, contesting shots, or motivating his teammates to give that extra effort.

“It’s a different approach,” Mitchell said. “It’s a different view on certain things, and that’s ultimately what a leader, and what a guy like myself, should do. Finding ways to impact winning. … How do I continue to help the team? Because when you help the team and we win, everything else kind of falls into place.”

Mitchell’s willingness to embrace this challenge not only shows growth but also signifies his desire to elevate Cleveland to new heights. The Cavs have seen firsthand what happens when Mitchell’s fire burns brightest—now they’re counting on it to light their path to a championship.

This version of Donovan Mitchell is different—more complete, more determined, and more focused on the ultimate goal. He’s not just trying to be a superstar anymore. He’s trying to be a champion.