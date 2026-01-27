Donovan Mitchell has been called upon by the Cleveland Cavaliers to carry them over and over again, especially amid the team's ongoing injury woes, particularly to Darius Garland. Garland being out means that Mitchell has the ball a whole lot more, and on Monday night, Spida made his touches count for sure. He finished with 45 points in their Monday night clash against the Orlando Magic, powering them to a 114-98 victory.

Mitchell was also uber-efficient in scoring those 45 points. He made 15 of his 25 field-goal attempts on the night, and that's not a mean feat at all considering that the Magic have a few defenders that could make hell for perimeter scorers, such as Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black.

This was Mitchell's third game of the season with 45 or more points, tying him with Stephen Curry and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for most such games this campaign, as per the official NBA account on X.

Spida ERUPTED in the Cavs win at home 🌋 🕷️ 45 PTS

🕷️ 4 REB

🕷️ 4 AST

🕷️ 5 3PM

🕷️ 15-25 FGM His 3rd 45+ PT game this season, tying him with Steph Curry & SGA for most in the NBA! pic.twitter.com/4DjEPffGhe — NBA (@NBA) January 27, 2026

The Cavs have needed Mitchell to put up one herculean effort after another, which calls into question just how sustainable this is for them. Nonetheless, Mitchell has been one of the best players in the NBA this season, and they better ride his hot hand for as long as it sizzles.

Cavs are becoming the Donovan Mitchell one-man show

The Cavs have certainly expected to that they'd be able to get Mitchell more help on the offensive end than he's received thus far this season. But Cleveland's offense falters whenever Mitchell is off the floor. Seriously: they score 11 fewer points per 100 possessions whenever their best player is on the bench, according to PBP Stats.

Garland's injury and Evan Mobley's offensive inconsistencies have forced Mitchell into taking on the world just to give the Cavs a chance at winning. Just to put into perspective how badly Cleveland has needed Mitchell to fill up the scoring column, the Cavs have a 14-15 record when Mitchell scores 34 or fewer points, while they've boasted a 14-5 record when he scored 35 or more.