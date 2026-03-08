The Green Bay Packers made a big offensive line splash when they signed guard Sean Rhyan to a $33 million dollar extension. But it wasn't and won't be the last time Green Bay addresses their O-line this offseason.

The Packers have restructured fellow guard Aaron Banks' contract, reducing his over $24 million cap hit, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. He is set to make $7.7 million in 2025 and earn a $9.5 million roster bonus. With the move, both of Green Bay's guards are seemingly locked in for the 2026 season.

However, Rhyan could end up moving to center. Green Bay's starter at the position, Elgton Jenkins, suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week 10. Rhyan then moved over to the center position, performing admirably. Now, the Packers have a decision to make.

If they were to release Jenkins, they would save nearly $20 million against the cap. Rhyan has proven he can handle the position full-time. His versatility would be valuable in the case Jenkins stays. But Rob Demovsky of ESPN doesn't think that's likely.

“The Packers found their center, and it's not Elgton Jenkins,” Demovsky wrote. “Rhyan's move to center late last season after Jenkins' season-ending ankle injury solidified his future. He had played just four snaps at center during his first three NFL seasons before playing more than 400 snaps there last season.”

Green Bay will need to take a serious look at their offensive line and decide how best to move forward. While his position is still getting figured out, the Packers knew they couldn't move forward without Rhyan. After his contract restructure, the same is now true of Banks.