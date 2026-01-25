The Orlando Magic left Kia Center on Saturday night with another frustrating result, falling 119-105 to the Cleveland Cavaliers, but Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley made it clear in his post-game press conference that one player stood above the rest in deciding the outcome — Donovan Mitchell, and the coach's words summarizes how the night unfolded with Mitchell's strong show.

Mosley, who has coached against Mitchell numerous times in both the regular season and playoffs, offered a detailed breakdown of what makes the Cavaliers' star so difficult to contain.

“It’s hard to slow down Donovan Mitchell,” said Mosley. “What helps is giving him different coverages, different looks, different bodies on him, because he’s seen it all. We know him very well from playoff basketball and seeing him throughout the year. His ability to score at such a high clip, at the rim, in the mid-range, from three, he just finds ways. He hits tough shots, and he’s capable of doing it in so many ways. So our ability to guard him with multiple bodies is going to be very important.”

Mitchell backed up those words on the floor. After a relatively quiet first half, he erupted for 27 of his 36 points after the break, including 17 in the fourth quarter alone. Cleveland pulled away late, using a decisive shooting burst early in the fourth to erase any hopes of an Orlando comeback.

Mitchell finished the night shooting 15-of-30, while also contributing nine assists and two steals. He did it despite Cleveland missing Darius Garland and De’Andre Hunter, helping the Cavaliers secure their fifth win in six games.

The supporting cast chipped in as well, with Jaylon Tyson scoring 17 points and Evan Mobley adding 13 points and seven rebounds. Orlando, meanwhile, struggled from deep, hitting just 11 of 40 three-point attempts. Paolo Banchero led the Magic with 27 points, while Jalen Suggs returned from injury with nine points and six assists.

The loss marked Orlando’s third straight defeat, all by double digits, as the team continues to slide heading into the All-Star break. However, Orlando will get another chance quickly, as the Magic and Cavaliers meet again in Cleveland on Monday night, where adjustments, especially defensively, will be critical if Orlando hopes to reverse the trend.