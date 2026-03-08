The Chicago White Sox have some big hopes in 2026 for a great season. Chicago is going with a different Opening Day starter for the fifth straight year. Shane Smith is headed to the hill on Opening Day, and he's quoting a famous U.S. President to highlight his excitement.

“I try not to compare things. Comparison is a thief of joy,” Smith said, per MLB.com, about getting the nod. That quote is originally attributed to the late President Theodore Roosevelt.

The White Sox have now gone with Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Garrett Crochet, Sean Burke and now Smith as their Opening Day starters since the 2022 season, MLB.com reported. Chicago is hoping to bounce back from some difficult seasons the last few years, that saw the team lose at least 100 contests.

The White Sox have some new energy heading into 2026

The White Sox made some big changes with their roster heading into the upcoming campaign. Chicago traded star outfielder Luis Robert Jr. this offseason, putting an end to continued speculation that he would leave.

The club also signed a big free-agent this offseason in Japanese infielder Munetaka Murakami. Murakami is known as a versatile infielder with a powerful bat. He is expected to help lead the revamped White Sox offense.

Article Continues Below

The new Major League Baseball star is enjoying his experience playing with the team this spring.

“I'm really happy how it went, without any injuries,” Murakami said, per the Associated Press, about his Cactus League debut. “I had butterflies inside me the first few minutes of it. But after I started fielding and I got an at-bat, I felt a bit more comfortable and felt myself.”

White Sox manager Will Venable has given his endorsement to his Japanese star infielder.

“This guy is so committed and such a professional,” Venable said. “We've asked him to do some things that he hasn't necessarily been accustomed to and how he prepares and his adaptability and flexibility to do those things has been awesome. That adjustability gives you confidence that he's going to be able to go out there and make adjustments throughout the year.”

The White Sox play a spring training game Sunday against the Kansas City Royals.