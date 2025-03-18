ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Cleveland Cavaliers hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Clippers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Cavaliers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Clippers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -3.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -168

Los Angeles Clippers: +3.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 230.5 (-112)

Under: 230.5 (-108)

How To Watch Cavaliers vs. Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Cavaliers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Cavaliers are one of the top scoring teams in the NBA. On the season, Cleveland has put up 122.5 points per game, which is second by just 0.2 points. The Cavaliers are also second in field goal percentage, first in three-point percentage, and they turn the ball over the fifth-fewest times per game in the NBA. They do everything well offensively, which is why they have the best record in the NBA. If the Cavaliers can have another high scoring game Tuesday night, they will be able to cover this spread on the road.

The Cavaliers just had their 16-game win streak snapped by the Orlando Magic. However, in their last 17 games, Cleveland has allowed just over 110 points per game while putting up 123.3. The Cavaliers defense has been slightly better which is why they were able to go on such a long winning streak. Additionally, they have held their opponents to 44.3 percent shooting from the field, and a very low 33.4 percent from beyond the arc. They need their defense to continue to play well Tuesday night. If they can have another good game on the defensive side of the court, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Clippers have won four of their last five games heading into this one. In their four wins, they have played lights out on the defensive end of the court. They have allowed just 100.0 points per game in their last four wins while allowing less than 105 points in each of their last three games. They have to find a way to keep the Cavaliers from going on runs and keep them from getting open shots. If Los Angeles locks it down defensively, they will have a great chance to pull off the upset at home against a the best team in the NBA.

On the season, the Clippers allow the fourth-fewest points per game. They have a very tough challenge on their hands as they face the best team in basketball. However, they have done a good job stepping up to the challenge all season. In fact, when the Clippers hold their opponents to less than 115 points this season, they are 32-12. When the Cavaliers score less than 115 points, they are 11-7. It does not happen often, but if the Cavaliers are held under 115 points, they are very beatable.

Final Cavaliers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

This should be a very good game. Los Angeles is the home team, and they will be tough to beat. The Cavaliers are just to good of a team, though. I do think this game will be close, but I am going to take Cleveland to win this game straight up on the road as favorites.

Final Cavaliers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Cavaliers ML (-168)