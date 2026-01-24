The Orlando Magic released their latest injury report Saturday morning as they prepare to close a two-game homestand against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the availability of Jalen Suggs once again in question.

The Magic (23-20) listed Jalen Suggs as questionable with a right knee MCL contusion ahead of Saturday night’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-20), scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Suggs has not played since Jan. 3, continuing a frustrating stretch of injuries for Orlando as the team attempts to stabilize its rotation.

Suggs suffered the Grade 1 MCL contusion during a Jan. 2 loss to the Chicago Bulls after returning from a previous absence. In that contest, he recorded 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal while shooting 4-for-6 from the field in 20 minutes before exiting early in the third quarter. Since then, the Magic have taken a cautious approach to his recovery, prioritizing long-term health over a rushed return.

Through 23 games this season, the 24-year-old guard has remained a key two-way contributor when available. In his fifth NBA season, Suggs is averaging 15.0 points, career highs of 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals, and 3.7 rebounds per game. He is shooting 47.1% from the field and 33.1% from three-point range while playing 25.4 minutes per contest, anchoring Orlando’s perimeter defense and ball pressure.

Injuries mount as Franz Wagner ruled out, Jalen Suggs questionable vs. Cavaliers

Article Continues Below

Suggs is not the only major name on the injury report. The Magic also ruled out forward Franz Wagner for a second straight game, listing him with left ankle soreness. Head coach Jamahl Mosley acknowledged earlier in the week that Wagner experienced significant soreness after shootaround, prompting the team to reassess his status from a long-term perspective.

Wagner has already missed 17 games this season and remains central to Orlando’s success when healthy. The 24-year-old is averaging 22.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 48.2% from the field and a career-high 36.8% from three-point range across 26 appearances. His continued absence has coincided with recent offensive inconsistency and defensive slippage for the Magic.

Orlando enters Saturday’s matchup having dropped its most recent game, falling to 23-20 on the season. With Wagner ruled out and Suggs questionable, the Magic may again rely on depth and lineup flexibility against a Cavaliers team that has remained firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

Cleveland arrives in Orlando at 26-20, seeking to continue its strong defensive play while capitalizing on Orlando’s injuries. The Magic, meanwhile, are focused on regaining stability as they manage the health of two foundational pieces.

Suggs’ status is expected to be monitored throughout the day, with his availability likely determined closer to tipoff. As Orlando balances short-term competitiveness with long-term priorities, both Suggs and Wagner remain pivotal to how the Magic navigate the next stretch of the season.